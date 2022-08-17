Jaguar XK 140 With Briggs Cunningham and Denise McCluggage Ownership for Sale at Worldwide's Auburn Auction

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This racing legend is a great competitor on the track and the road with power, comfort, and lightweight chassis design.

The original Mercedes-Benz 300SL was built for the purpose of racing and competing with other brands with a unique blend of style and performance. Rather than using the heavier chassis designs and luxury platforms the brand was already known for, the German automaker decided to make the car stand out from the rest of their lineup. Under the hood was a pretty well-built 3.0-liter straight-six but that wasn't the only great thing about the vehicle. Rather, these vehicles were lighter than virtually every other opponent on the track at its time. This particular vehicle is a great example of exactly what you can expect from a well-kept Mercedes-Benz 300SL.

Powered by that same 3.0-liter straight-six we mentioned earlier, this Mercedes road racer was made with power and speed in mind. In total, around 212 horsepower and similar torque which proved very useful on the racing track as well as in normal daily driving scenarios. At just 3,300lbs this was such a great weapon for anyone looking to take home a first place prize that similar examples became famous for their extravagant nature and competitive style. This particular one also features four corner independent suspension and hydraulic drum brakes making it handle like a dream in the 1950s and ‘60s.

This was a very highly coveted ability in the car’s time as it was considered to be one of the best choices for amature and professional racers back in the day. Nowadays, the vehicle benefits from having undergone an extensive nut and bolt restoration process which made the car stand out as well as it does today. Unlike most models which see the inside of a Mercedes factory, this vehicle was made for performance over luxury making it an iconic trend setter even in today’s world of automotive enthusiasm. That's why you should consider this 300SL for your next automotive purchase and show the world what a true German sports car can really do.

