Jaguar Land Rover owner demands subsidy for its steel plants in return for gigafactory deal

Howard Mustoe
·3 min read
JLR - Jaguar Land Rover/PA
JLR - Jaguar Land Rover/PA

Jaguar Land Rover owner Tata has tied the construction of a gigafactory in the UK to a Government bailout of its ageing steel mill in Port Talbot, leaving the battery factory project in doubt.

A Whitehall source told the Telegraph that Tata has insisted it will not commit to building a UK battery factory to support electric car production until it secures further taxpayer support for its steel operations.

The Indian company has sought hundreds of millions of pounds in taxpayer cash to help adapt its steelworks in Port Talbot, Wales, to produce carbon-neutral steel.

The Government has offered to provide £300m but Tata has been pushing for a much higher sum. Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran reportedly demanded as much as £1.5bn, or about half the cost of adapting to green steel production.

Combined with its demand for £500m to support the planned battery factory, Tata's total demands for taxpayer support add up to £2bn.

The deal is further complicated by a parallel plea from Tata Steel’s rival, British Steel, which is owned by China’s Jingye. The Government was said to be close to agreeing a £300m funding package for British Steel five weeks ago, but no agreement has been forthcoming. Any enlarged deal for Tata is likely to draw Jingye back to the negotiating table for more cash.

Government support is also likely to anger rival car and steel makers that have funded green projects independently.

Nissan received about £100m of taxpayer help to build a gigafactory to supply its plant in Sunderland but funded the majority of the £1bn project itself.

Meanwhile Celsa, a smaller steelmaker based in Cardiff has used electric arc furnaces since the 1970s, largely decarbonising its processes itself.

Tata and other big steel companies have been emboldened to ask Westminster for extensive support because of much more generous deals available abroad.

Last month the European Commission approved €460m of aid from Spain’s Government for a €1bn overhaul of a steel plant in Gijon.

ArcelorMittal broke ground on a new C$1.8bn green steelmaking project in Canada last year, with local and national Governments footing half the bill.

In October, German authorities approved €1bn of support for steelmaker Salzgitter to use hydrogen in its processes to replace coal.

Tata is said to be deciding whether to base a battery factory for Jaguar Land Rover in either Britain or Spain.

Without locally produced steel or batteries, the British car industry hangs in the balance. Upgrading or building a car plant here will make less and less financial sense as local components become harder to come by and more expensive.

The Government is under pressure to come up with a response to US President Joe Biden’s $369bn package of sweeteners for the green economy, with the European Union promising a similar package of support.

The US Inflation Reduction Act provides large tax breaks for car makers and their customers, and helps make hydrogen – a potential replacement for fossil fuel in the steel-making industry – far cheaper to make.

Last month, Britain’s largest car maker Nissan warned that Britain is becoming “more and more challenging” as a home for manufacturing

Ashwani Gupta, Nissan's chief operating officer, told journalists that the car company needs a secure supply of British-made parts in order for the market to remain attractive.

Honda left Britain in 2021 and no plants have been built since, making it less attractive to suppliers. British manufacturers also face a cliff edge in 2027, when British-made cars for export to the EU must have 55pc of their content made in the UK or EU to avoid tariffs.

The Government declined to comment. Tata declined to comment.

Latest Stories

  • SNP accused of ‘cowardly and paranoid’ media blackout of leadership hustings

    The SNP has been accused of attempting to impose a "cowardly and paranoid" blackout of the civil war to replace Nicola Sturgeon, after it moved to exclude the media and thousands of members from its leadership debates.

  • Crisis-hit Sri Lanka's public workers protest power tariff, tax hikes

    Public sector staff at Sri Lankan hospitals, banks and ports walked out on Wednesday, with some taking to the streets and other employees including teachers dressing in black, in a widespread protest against soaring living costs. The island is grappling with its worst economic crisis since gaining independence from Britain in 1948, beset by inflation above 50%, a shortage of foreign exchange, a plummeting currency and a steep recession. The government has this year hiked income taxes to up to 36% and raised power tariffs by two thirds as it bids to put its public finances and debt in order and qualify for a $2.9 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout provisionally agreed in September.

  • Company picked by Ottawa to produce made-in-Canada vaccines warns it may go out of business

    The federal Liberal government's COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing policy is facing yet another challenge after Maryland-based Novavax announced late Tuesday it may not have enough cash in a year's time to stay in business. That means three pillars of the government's made-in-Canada COVID-19 vaccine procurement strategy have failed or could soon fail. In addition to this new hiccup with cash-strapped Novavax, there was the doomed deal with China-based CanSino and a major investment in the now-defun

  • Hyundai was poised to become Tesla's top contender. Then the U.S. government blindsided it

    Hyundai's and Kia's popular new EVs are turning heads and sales were skyrocketing — until the Inflation Reduction Act took their customer rebates away.

  • Ireland rues mistakes of the past as it struggles to keep the lights on

    Back-up power generators have started to arrive in Ireland to help it keep the lights on during the next few winters. The mobile turbines, described as “effectively jet engines”, are set to be installed in areas including Dublin and nearby County Meath. The €350m (£308m) temporary capacity was ordered by environment minister Eamon Ryan last year as a “last resort”, after regulators flagged a looming shortfall in generation. “This is an electricity emergency,” minister of state Ossian Smyth told

  • Indian buyers for Russia's oil are drowning in price-cap paperwork and that could hit Moscow's sales, report says

    Indian buyers of Russian crude oil are drowning in paperwork demanded under the G7 price cap, and that could dent Moscow's sales, Bloomberg reported.

  • Biden conditions for chip funding cause 'heartburn,' industry insiders say

    As the Biden administration on Tuesday disclosed conditions for awarding $39 billion in subsidies to revamp U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, tech industry sources said some unexpected provisions make the funds less attractive. Although no chip industry sources said companies would scrap expansion plans to build in the U.S., they grumbled about the U.S. Department of Commerce's broad range of rules to receive funding, from requirements to share excess profits with the government to providing affordable child care for construction workers who build the plants. Industry sources say that the measure was a surprise and that it is unclear how it would be applied to companies, each of which will have to negotiate separate agreements with the U.S. government.

  • Toyota rethinks long-term EV strategy, calls Tesla Y a 'work of art,' report says

    Toyota is taking a step back to re-evaluate its EVs built on the e-TNGA platform, which may delay some models but will ensure longer-term success.

  • Fisker earnings call touts the Ocean's arrival, teases the Pear

    Fisker Inc's analyst call for Q4 2022 and full-year 2022 results is full of good news. The first 300 units of the Ocean crossover are due in March.

  • Tipping Etiquette Has Gotten Out Of Control & It's Time We Start Talking About It

    People on TikTok have certainly weighed in: Tipping has gotten a bit out of control. Are we supposed to tip any time we buy something now? It seems like there are no rules, and no one knows how to deal with it.

  • Trafigura says Gupta sought to pass off Russian metal as Indian - court docs

    An Indian businessman accused by Trafigura of fraud told the commodity trader he imported Russian nickel and had it processed before rebranding it as Indian to get around financing restrictions, a former Trafigura executive said in an affidavit to a London court. The document suggests possible ways Russian metal has continued to flow onto global markets despite a host of companies and banks refusing to deal with Russian commodities following the invasion of Ukraine. The affidavit forms part of a case Trafigura is bringing against Prateek Gupta in London's High Court, alleging "systematic fraud" by Gupta's companies in substituting other materials for nickel Trafigura had bought.

  • U.S. goods trade deficit widens in January; wholesale inventories decline

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. trade deficit in goods increased moderately in January, with both imports and exports rising solidly, leaving trade on track to have little or no impact on gross domestic product growth early in the first quarter. The goods trade deficit widened 2.0% to $91.5 billion, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. This left the goods trade deficit slightly above the fourth-quarter average.

  • Plunging Gas Prices Could Kill Off $40 Billion In Deals

    Merger and acquisition activity in the U.S. oil and gas space dropped off a cliff as natural gas prices plummeted

  • Oil Rebounds On Smaller Than Expected Crude Build

    Crude prices rose slightly on Wednesday morning after the EIA reported a smaller than expected rise in U.S. commercial crude inventories

  • Ex-CIA’s Petraeus Sees ‘Slow-balization’ From Geopolitic Shocks

    (Bloomberg) -- The geopolitical crisis over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and growing US-China tensions have led to “slowbalization,” where global integration is happening at a slower pace, according to retired General David Petraeus.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeApple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Maker SaysTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeHong Kong

  • TD efforts to extend close of First Horizon deal raises doubt about it going ahead

    TORONTO — TD Bank Group has raised questions about the chances of it closing its proposed US$13.4-billion acquisition of First Horizon as it looks to further extend the closing date of the deal. First Horizon says in a regulatory filing that TD has informed the bank that it does not expect to close the deal by the current May 27 deadline and so is looking to extend. Tennessee-based First Horizon says in its filing that TD cannot provide a new projected closing date, and there is no assurance tha

  • Czech Republic may require electricity imports from 2030 - grid operator

    The Czech Republic may depend on electricity imports from 2030 due to phasing out of coal-fired plants, the Czech Transmission System Operator (CEPS) said on Wednesday. That would mark a dramatic shift for one of the EU's largest electricity exporters as it plans to overhaul its energy sector with new nuclear capacity and stronger use of renewable sources, but also closing down its fleet of lignite plants. The EU's climate targets and the war in Ukraine, which led to a sharp reduction in Russian gas imports, have boosted electricity prices in the bloc and exposed vulnerabilities in energy systems.

  • Tesla to build new plant in Mexico worth over $5 billion, government says

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Tesla Inc will build a new assembly plant in northern Mexico, the country's president announced on Tuesday, marking a push by the electric vehicle maker to broaden operations outside the U.S. in a deal an official said was worth over $5 billion. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said "the whole Tesla company" was coming to Mexico to build a "very big" automotive plant, noting that potential investment in batteries was still pending. One Mexican official said the plant would be a Tesla "gigafactory" that could produce the Semi truck, Roadster sports car, and potentially other vehicles.

  • UPDATE 8-Tesla to build new plant in Mexico worth over $5 bln, government says

    Tesla Inc will build a new assembly plant in northern Mexico, the country's president announced on Tuesday, marking a push by the electric vehicle maker to broaden operations outside the U.S. in a deal an official said was worth over $5 billion. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said "the whole Tesla company" was coming to Mexico to build a "very big" automotive plant, noting that potential investment in batteries was still pending. One Mexican official said the plant would be a Tesla "gigafactory" that could produce the Semi truck, Roadster sports car, and potentially other vehicles.

  • Iraq’s Energy Imports From Iran May Come To An End

    Iraq has been relying on Tehran for electricity imports and the U.S. for granting import waivers and funding, but now Baghdad eyes a significant increase in natural gas production, it may finally stop imports from Iran