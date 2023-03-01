Jaguar Land Rover owner demands subsidy for its steel plants in return for gigafactory deal

JLR - Jaguar Land Rover/PA

Jaguar Land Rover owner Tata has tied the construction of a gigafactory in the UK to a Government bailout of its ageing steel mill in Port Talbot, leaving the battery factory project in doubt.

A Whitehall source told the Telegraph that Tata has insisted it will not commit to building a UK battery factory to support electric car production until it secures further taxpayer support for its steel operations.

The Indian company has sought hundreds of millions of pounds in taxpayer cash to help adapt its steelworks in Port Talbot, Wales, to produce carbon-neutral steel.

The Government has offered to provide £300m but Tata has been pushing for a much higher sum. Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran reportedly demanded as much as £1.5bn, or about half the cost of adapting to green steel production.

Combined with its demand for £500m to support the planned battery factory, Tata's total demands for taxpayer support add up to £2bn.

The deal is further complicated by a parallel plea from Tata Steel’s rival, British Steel, which is owned by China’s Jingye. The Government was said to be close to agreeing a £300m funding package for British Steel five weeks ago, but no agreement has been forthcoming. Any enlarged deal for Tata is likely to draw Jingye back to the negotiating table for more cash.

Government support is also likely to anger rival car and steel makers that have funded green projects independently.

Nissan received about £100m of taxpayer help to build a gigafactory to supply its plant in Sunderland but funded the majority of the £1bn project itself.

Meanwhile Celsa, a smaller steelmaker based in Cardiff has used electric arc furnaces since the 1970s, largely decarbonising its processes itself.

Tata and other big steel companies have been emboldened to ask Westminster for extensive support because of much more generous deals available abroad.

Last month the European Commission approved €460m of aid from Spain’s Government for a €1bn overhaul of a steel plant in Gijon.

Story continues

ArcelorMittal broke ground on a new C$1.8bn green steelmaking project in Canada last year, with local and national Governments footing half the bill.

In October, German authorities approved €1bn of support for steelmaker Salzgitter to use hydrogen in its processes to replace coal.

Tata is said to be deciding whether to base a battery factory for Jaguar Land Rover in either Britain or Spain.

Without locally produced steel or batteries, the British car industry hangs in the balance. Upgrading or building a car plant here will make less and less financial sense as local components become harder to come by and more expensive.

The Government is under pressure to come up with a response to US President Joe Biden’s $369bn package of sweeteners for the green economy, with the European Union promising a similar package of support.

The US Inflation Reduction Act provides large tax breaks for car makers and their customers, and helps make hydrogen – a potential replacement for fossil fuel in the steel-making industry – far cheaper to make.

Last month, Britain’s largest car maker Nissan warned that Britain is becoming “more and more challenging” as a home for manufacturing

Ashwani Gupta, Nissan's chief operating officer, told journalists that the car company needs a secure supply of British-made parts in order for the market to remain attractive.

Honda left Britain in 2021 and no plants have been built since, making it less attractive to suppliers. British manufacturers also face a cliff edge in 2027, when British-made cars for export to the EU must have 55pc of their content made in the UK or EU to avoid tariffs.

The Government declined to comment. Tata declined to comment.