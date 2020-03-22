Jaguar Extended Warranty: Coverage And Details

jaguar photo

An extended warranty can save Jaguar owners thousands in repairs

There’s nothing like cruising on the open road in a Jag. The car has heritage, style, and class. The British carmaker has made luxury vehicles for the Queen of England, other royal family members, and even James Bond over the years. But that type of luxury doesn’t come without a cost, and we’re not talking about the sale price.

Jaguars, especially ones that are a few years old, aren’t known for their reliability. It can become expensive to maintain one in the long run. Jaguar’s extended warranty can help, but so can third-party vehicle service contracts.

If you go looking for a third-party extended warranty, you'll find hundreds of options. Not all offer the same level of value, and not all providers are clear about exactly what the contracts cover. It pays to do your research and to take your time shopping around before you sign a deal.

Of course, no one has days and days to research all these companies. That's why we've gone through dozens of the most popular extended warranty providers to find the best of the best. We look at customer service ratings, industry reputation, coverage options, and perks to find them. CARCHEX, CarShield, and Endurance all stood out in our research, but we recommend Endurance since it covers all Jaguar models.

In this article:

Jaguar Extended Warranty Summary

Your Jaguar Extended Coverage Options

Jaguar’s Factory Warranty

Jaguar Repair Costs

Jaguar Extended Warranty Details

Downsides Of Jaguar’s Extended Warranty

Advantages Of Third-Party Vehicle Service Contracts

Frequently Asked Questions

Jaguar Extended Warranty Summary

The Jaguar Vehicle Protection Plan covers almost everything that the factory limited warranty covers. Drivers are required to purchase the plan before the factory warranty is within 30 days and 1,000 miles of expiring. The plan carries a $100 deductible for dealership repairs and a $250 deductible for out-of-network repairs.

Your Jaguar Extended Coverage Options

An extended warranty is a simple concept, but there are a few different types. First, you can have a factory-backed extended warranty. In this case, that’s the Jaguar Vehicle Protection Plan.

You can also find dealer-recommended extended warranties, which are actually third-party service contracts. A third-party service contract can cover the same things that a factory warranty covers, or it can cover more or less. The dealership may mark up the price, since it’s the seller.

Another option is to get a vehicle service contract right from the third-party company itself. The advantage of doing this is you can shop for coverage at your own pace and compare your options.

Jaguar’s Factory Warranty

Here’s what Jaguar's factory warranty covers:

New vehicle limited warranty (bumper-to-bumper and powertrain): 5 years/60,000 miles

EliteCare complimentary scheduled maintenance: 5 years/60,000 miles

Roadside assistance: 5 years/60,000 miles

Battery, corrosion, adjustments, and emissions for varying lengths

Jaguar Repair Costs

Jaguar’s factory warranty is actually longer than most other luxury car warranties. In 2015, the company introduced the present warranty along with EliteCare, which covers scheduled maintenance for the duration of the warranty.

That being the case, there are still costs to owning a Jaguar. The factory warranty doesn’t cover everything, and, according to RepairPal, owners spend about $1,123 per year on maintenance and repairs on average. The brand gets a reliability rating of 2.5 out of 5 from RepairPal because of ownership costs.

Here are some repairs you might encounter as your Jaguar moves beyond the factory warranty:

Model

Repair

Cost

XF

Air conditioning drier receiver replacement

$252 to $405

XE

AC compressor replacement

$1,003 to $1,325

XJ8

Oil pump replacement

$1,506 to $1,766

Some models are more prone to problems than others. According to CarComplaints.com, the S-Type, X-Type, XF, and XJ get more complaints than other models. The experts at Griffin’s Auto Repair say Jaguar also has a history of transmission issues, including requiring maintenance before the standard 60,000-mile interval.

So, if your Jag is almost at 60,000 miles, you might want to consider an extended warranty to at least cover the transmission once the factory warranty ends.

Jaguar Extended Warranty Details

Jaguar’s extended warranty allows owners to extend most of the coverage from the factory warranty. There is only one coverage option, but it can be offered for different lengths of time. Here are a few systems covered under the Jaguar extended warranty:

Engine components

Infotainment

Powertrain control unit

Air conditioning

Clutch

Steering

Braking system

Electrical systems

Gearbox

Cooling system

Manual/automatic transmission

Electronic ignition

Turbocharger/supercharger

Four-wheel-drive transmission (where applicable)

Starter motor

Axles and transfer box

Propshaft

Suspension

Catalytic converter

Fuel system

Diesel injection systems

You'll notice in the list above that infotainment systems are covered. That's especially good to know for Jaguar. Recent model years now come with Jaguar InControlⓇ apps and technology that let owners start their vehicles remotely, call for roadside or emergency assistance, and more. Jaguar owners also get a few more perks with the protection plan:

Repairs are made with genuine Jaguar parts.

Claims limits for repairs can go up to the value of your vehicle.

You can add 24/7 roadside assistance.

Travel protection is included.

While the plan can come in different lengths, we noticed one common option is 7 years or 100,000 miles. Remember, those limits are measured from the in-service date and total mileage on the car. So, if your car is four years old, this plan would only add three more years of coverage (depending on the mileage).

The total cost of the plan also depends on the age and mileage of your car. Repairs done by a dealer require a deductible of $100. However, if you get service outside of the network, you'll have to pay $250 per repair.

We also found documentation from different dealerships that say dealer repairs do not require a deductible, and out-of-network repairs require a $100 deductible. That’s a big difference in cost, so be sure to sit down with your dealer and read the plan’s documentation if you’re thinking of getting a Jaguar extended warranty.

Another thing to note is that Jaguar EliteCare, the maintenance coverage perk, is not included in a factory extended warranty. That means you’ll be on the hook for regular maintenance. Make sure you stay on schedule, too, because doing so is usually a requirement of extended warranty agreements.

Downsides Of Jaguar’s Extended Warranty

While Jaguar’s extended warranty is pretty comprehensive, it also shares some downsides with other dealer extended warranties. First of all, you only have a certain window of time in which to extend your coverage. If your car hits the 59,000-mile mark, you won’t be able to get the Vehicle Protection Plan. The same is true if you’re within 30 days of the 5-year mark.

Around that time, you'll probably get phone calls from your dealer telling you that your eligibility is expiring. Those phone calls can be a little stressful, especially if you think the dealer’s extended warranty is your only option.

As we mentioned above, you’ll most likely have a deductible for repairs. If you expand your search to third-party providers, there's a good chance you could find a plan without a deductible or with a lower one. There are only about 180 Jaguar Land Rover dealerships in the U.S. That means you’ll probably have to pay the $250 deductible unless you live near a dealership.

Lastly, it doesn't seem like Jaguar’s extended warranty really extends the time and mileage that much. In contrast, some third party contracts can cover repairs up to 150,000 or 200,000 miles.

Advantages Of Third-Party Vehicle Service Contracts

Earlier, we mentioned three types of extended coverage options: factory extended warranties, vehicle service contracts sold by dealers, and third-party vehicle service contracts. Out of these, third-party contracts from independent companies typically have the most flexibility in terms of coverage length and what repairs are covered.

For example, Endurance has five different coverage levels that range from basic powertrain coverage to bumper-to-bumper, exclusionary coverage. The option for basic coverage can come in handy, especially if you own an older Jaguar that would be beyond the limits of the factory extended warranty. Or, you could choose to go with a lower plan to save a bit of money, instead.

Another perk is Endurance provides coverage for up to 20 years/200,000 miles on most vehicles. Since Jaguar is a luxury brand, those limits might be a little different, but coverage from Endurance would still last longer than the manufacturer’s Vehicle Protection Plan.

We named Endurance “Best Direct Provider” out of the companies we researched. That means the company manages the plans that it sells. In the world of vehicle service contracts, many companies sell plans managed and backed by other companies. In the case of Endurance, you would work with the same company throughout the whole process of buying a plan and also using your coverage. One nice thing about this is it makes the claims process go faster.

In our research, we also named CARCHEX “Best Overall,” and found that CarShield was the “Most Popular.” While these companies don't cover every Jaguar model, they do cover some models. CARCHEX is known for its customer service and a wide variety of coverage options. It's also backed by industry leaders like Kelley Blue Book and Edmunds. CarShield has a 4-star rating on Trustpilot with over 7,500 reviews. It also has a good range of coverage options, including a plan tailored to high tech components.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does a Jaguar certified warranty cover?

A factory warranty on a certified pre-owned Jaguar covers the car for 7 years/100,000 miles from the in-service date. Jaguar combines bumper-to-bumper and powertrain coverage in its factory warranty. That means it covers most of the car’s mechanical parts from defects or failure, but not from misuse or normal wear and tear.

Does Jaguar have free maintenance?

Yes, all new Jaguar models from 2016 and after have free regular maintenance. The program is called EliteCare and is fully transferable to subsequent owners. The complimentary maintenance lasts until the end of the manufacturer’s warranty period of 5 years/60,000 miles. It includes oil changes and recommended maintenance at specific intervals, but excludes wear items like wiper blades and filters.

Is Jaguar’s extended warranty transferable?

Yes, Jaguar’s Vehicle Protection Plan is fully transferable to secondary owners.

