Jags QB Lawrence active after spending week in concussion protocol and will start against Bucs

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol this weekend, is active and will start Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Jaguars believe Lawrence sustained a head injury while scrambling up the middle on the team’s final drive in a 23-7 loss to Baltimore last weekend. He misfired on seven of his final eight passes after the hit, a stretch that raised concerns on the sideline about his health. Lawrence reported symptoms after the game.

The third-year pro, who hasn’t missed a game since entering the league as the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2021, practiced for the first time all week on Friday. He was cleared to play by team doctors and the league’s independent neurological consultant before traveling with the team to Tampa on Saturday.

There was precedent for players being cleared to play a week after entering the league’s concussion protocol, with San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy, Cleveland receiver Amari Cooper and New Orleans receiver Chris Olave gaining clearance before their next games.

The Associated Press