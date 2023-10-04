Jags LT Cam Robinson and WR Zay Jones return to practice ahead of Bills game in London

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7), center, is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell (32), right, during an NFL football game at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

WARE, England (AP) — Veteran left tackle Cam Robinson and wide receiver Zay Jones returned to practice for the Jacksonville Jaguars on Wednesday.

Robinson is back after a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancers, and Jones has missed the past two games because of a knee injury.

The Jags face the Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday in the second of back-to-back games in the British capital for coach Doug Pederson’s team.

“He’s prepared himself for this moment,” Pederson said of Robinson, who had blamed his violation on unwittingly ingesting a banned substance after tearing a ligament in his right knee last December.

The seven-year veteran is expected to boost the Jags' ground game — they're 0 for 3 on fourth-and-1 plays this season.

Robinson's progress will be assessed this week to determine how he'll be used against the Bills. Walker Little has started at left tackle in Robinson's absence.

Jacksonville had a fourth-and-1 in the red zone against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at Wembley Stadium. Trevor Lawrence was sacked on the play, though the Jags went on to win 23-7.

“We've got to score a touchdown there and we came away with no points,” Lawrence said. “That’s something that, of course, is something that we need to fix. ... And yeah, I do think Cam can potentially help. He’s a great player and it’ll be good to have him back just in general. Throughout the whole game, he’s going to help us."

Jones, who sprained his right knee against Kansas City in Week 2, was limited in practice, as was return specialist Jamal Agnew (quad).

“Right now, both guys are day to day,” Pederson said.

Dawuane Smoot also returned to practice. The veteran edge rusher sustained a torn Achilles tendon last December and started the season on the physically unable to perform list. The Jags on Wednesday opened a 21-day practice period to assess his progress.

“We just want to see where he is physically from a football standpoint,” Pederson said. "I’m excited for him to get back with the team and get back on the grass. We’ll monitor that day by day.”

