Jagr Watch: Blues GM leaves door open after Fabbri injury

Jaromir Jagr, 45, is preparing to lace up the skates for Kladno, the Czech team he owns, this weekend. His agents have set an early October timeframe for a decision on his next hockey destination.

Jagr, to this point, doesn’t have an NHL contract. It’s seemed like the only way that would happen before the season starts on Oct. 4 is through some unforeseen changing circumstances for a team. Like, for example, a significant injury that might open the door for Jagr to slide into their lineup.

An injury like the one Robby Fabbri of the St. Louis Blues suffered in camp, requiring surgery on his ACL and ending his 2017-18 season.

So with the St. Louis Blues missing Fabbri and Patrik Berglund at the start of the season, is Jagr now a possibility for what’s suddenly, and potentially, an offensively challenged team?

GM Doug Armstrong wouldn’t deny that Jagr is an option.

Armstrong, at a press conference on Fabbri’s injury on Thursday, revealed that the Blues have had internal discussions on Jagr after the team “lost a third of its top nine” forwards since the summer. (Forward Alex Steen is also out of the lineup.)

GM Doug Armstrong says Blues have discussed Jagr.

“He’s a great player. Certainly someone that we’ve talked internally about, as we’ve talked about a number of players,” said Armstrong. “We’re going to have to really dig deep into how our style of play is and what type of players can come in and compliment our style.”

Fabbri played 51 games last season with 11 goals and 18 assists, skating 15:37 per game.

“There’s not a player out there available right now that’s an 18-20 minute player that’s available,” said Armstrong.

This is true. Jagr played 17 minutes a night for the Panthers last season. But isn’t that, like, pretty good, given the Blues’ needs?

He’s a fit in St. Louis, given their style and the sudden holes in their lineup. And the fact that Armstrong didn’t close the door on this is intriguing.

This has been Jagr Watch.

—

Greg Wyshynski is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Contact him at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter. His book, TAKE YOUR EYE OFF THE PUCK, is available on Amazon and wherever books are sold.