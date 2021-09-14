Jagmeet Singh apologizes to B.C. chiefs, campaigns in critical Ontario ridings

TORONTO — Jagmeet Singh has apologized to the head of the British Columbia Assembly of First Nations for not heeding a call to address the organization's annual meeting.

The NDP leader says it was a mistake and never should have happened.

The organization says it invited leaders of the three main federal parties to appear in person or digitally to address chiefs at the two-day meeting this week.

Regional Chief Terry Teegee says the lack of response shows leaders are just paying lip service to Indigenous issues throughout the election campaign.

Singh is pushing his party’s plans in sought-after seats in Ontario today, including Toronto Centre.

He will also be stopping in Kitchener Centre, where incumbent Liberal Raj Saini resigned earlier in the campaign after allegations about his behaviour.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2021.

