JAGGAER Begins FedRAMP Compliance Process to Ensure Highest Levels of Data Security

Leading procurement technology company committed to meeting and exceeding security needs of U.S. federal agencies

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAGGAER , the world’s largest independent spend management company, today announced it has started the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) compliance process. The step demonstrates JAGGAER’s longstanding commitment to cloud and data security and serving the specific needs of its customer base. FedRAMP is the US government’s most rigorous security compliance framework in which a Cloud Service Provider (CSP) is assessed by an independent third party to meet the requirements set forth by the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). The goal of the FedRAMP program is to ensure effective, standardized, and repeatable cloud security for the government. FedRAMP also hosts a marketplace to increase utilization and familiarity with approved CSPs and facilitate collaboration across the government through open exchanges of lessons learned, use cases, and tactical solutions.



FedRAMP authorization will give JAGGAER access to the marketplace, opening an entirely new channel for the company to pursue contracts with government agencies. JAGGAER’s future achievement of FedRAMP will give the company the capability to protect and secure data at the Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) level.

“JAGGAER is addressing clients’ evolving risk and security needs by continuing to comply, and where possible exceed, the requirements not just of FedRAMP but all the other certifications that we have,” said Andrew Hutchison, JAGGAER’s Head of Security. “Our world today is data-driven, and we’re dedicated to ensuring we build a trusted environment where customers feel confident that their information will be secure, private, and accessible.”

About JAGGAER

JAGGAER is the world’s largest independent spend management company, connecting customers to a network of 4 million suppliers in 70 countries, served by offices located in the Americas, APAC, Asia and EMEA. JAGGAER offers end-to-end SaaS-based procurement solutions, including advanced Spend Analytics, Category Management, Supplier Management, Sourcing, Contracts, eProcurement, Invoicing, Inventory Management, Supply Chain Management and Inventory Management. These all reside on a single platform, JAGGAER ONE. JAGGAER has pioneered spend solutions for more than two decades and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and stakeholders in all industry sectors, public services and academia. JAGGAER holds 37 patents – more than any other spend management company.

