Jagan Mohan Reddy directs officials to send speed boats for relief operations in Hyderabad

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 20 (ANI): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to send speed boats to Hyderabad for rescue and relief operations in response to the Telangana government's request.

Hyderabad has been witnessing heavy downpour for the past few days leading to flood-like situation in many parts of the capital city.

Over 37,000 people have been rescued from flood-affected areas of Hyderabad, while 33 people have died due to the inundation caused by incessant rain over the past week, according to KT Rama Rao, Minister of Urban Development and Municipal Administration.

Meanwhile, the The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted heavy rain over isolated places in Telangana to continue till October 22.

"Thunderstorm accompanied with Lightning very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana. Heavy rain very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana," the IMD said in a prediction valid for four days--from October 19 to October 22. (ANI)