Jaguars LT Cam Robinson draws questionable ejection for contact with official

Things went from bad to worse for the Jacksonville Jaguars Thursday.

Trailing 21-7 against the Miami Dolphins late in the third quarter, the Jaguars faced third-and-13 at their own 12-yard line. Quarterback Gardner Minshew faced immediate pressure after the snap and fumbled on a strip sack by Dolphins linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

Jags LT tossed after contact with official

A pile of players jumped on the ball, leaving officials to sort things out to determine possession. Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson was at the bottom of that pile. When down judge Danny Short touched his arm, Robinson shoved his hand away.

Jags OL Cam Robinson kicked out of game for pushing refs hand away #FinsUp I #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/qCkIxR12uM — Roto Street Journal (RSJ) (@RotoStJournal) September 25, 2020

Short apparently took offense to the gesture and threw his yellow flag, ejecting Robinson for contact with an official. To make matter worse for Jacksonville, the Dolphins were awarded possession and scored five plays later on a Ryan Fitzpatrick run to take a 28-7 lead.

Should Robinson have been ejected?

Even by the book, the ejection was borderline. Players are prohibited from making unnecessary contact with an official, a lesson Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins learned the hard way in a tough but correct ejection in Week 1.

In this instance, it was Short who made contact with Robinson, who was still engaged in the brutality that is the NFL fumble pile. Robinson’s shove wasn’t egregious, and there’s no way to tell if he even knew if it was an official who had touched him.

But Short threw his flag without hesitation or bothering to take the time to think the situation through. It was a knee-jerk ejection, and a bad decision that cost the Jaguars their left tackle for the rest of the game.

More from Yahoo Sports: