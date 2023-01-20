Has JAG Berhad (KLSE:JAG) Stock's Recent Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Financial Health?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

JAG Berhad's (KLSE:JAG) stock is up by 6.3% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to investigate if the company's decent financials had a hand to play in the recent price move. In this article, we decided to focus on JAG Berhad's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for JAG Berhad is:

6.4% = RM14m ÷ RM215m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.06 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

JAG Berhad's Earnings Growth And 6.4% ROE

When you first look at it, JAG Berhad's ROE doesn't look that attractive. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 10%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. However, we we're pleasantly surprised to see that JAG Berhad grew its net income at a significant rate of 33% in the last five years. Therefore, there could be other reasons behind this growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

As a next step, we compared JAG Berhad's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 1.1%.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is JAG Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is JAG Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

JAG Berhad's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 19%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 81% of its profits. So it looks like JAG Berhad is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Additionally, JAG Berhad has paid dividends over a period of eight years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like JAG Berhad has some positive aspects to its business. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. Our risks dashboard would have the 2 risks we have identified for JAG Berhad.

