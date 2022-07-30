Jaelene Daniels refuses gay pride jersey, sits out NWSL game

CARY, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina defender Jaelene Daniels sat out the Courage's National Women’s Soccer League game Friday night against the Washington Spirit after refusing to wear a gay pride jersey.

“While we’re disappointed with her choice, we respect her right to make that decision for herself,” a Courage spokeswoman said in a statement.

In 2017, Daniels refused a U.S. national team call-up because of a gay-pride jersey.

The Associated Press