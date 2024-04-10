Jaeger-LeCoultre Just Launched New Watchmaking Workshops in N.Y.C.

Jaeger-LeCoultre wants to share the art of watchmaking with more enthusiasts across the globe.

The Swiss watchmaker is now offering hands-on educational experiences across the pond and beyond, according to a statement shared Tuesday. JLC began running Discovery Workshops at the Atelier d’Antoine in Switzerland back in 2021. Named after Maison founder Antoine LeCoultre, the atelier is located within the original Manufacture building in Le Sentier but is now expanding to other international locations.

JLC’s flagship boutiques in Shanghai and New York today added Atelier d’Antoine spaces in which the workshops will run. The flagships in Dubai and Beijing that are opening later this year will also feature dedicated atelier areas for the hosting of workshops.

The Atelier d’Antoine space in New York.

As the moniker implies, the Discovery Workshops take participants on a journey of discovery into the world of high horology. Suitable for legit collectors and complete novices alike, the sessions explore different aspects of watchmaking and show precisely how complex Swiss timepieces come to fruition.

Hosted by an instructor and a technical expert from the Manufacture, the workshops are limited to just eight participants and blend theory with hands-on experiences. No doubt you’ll get the chance to handle some incredible wrist candy, too.

The Atelier d’Antoine space in Shanghai.

Running for three hours, each workshop is dedicated to a specific theme. The newly announced Precision Maker program, for example, reveals the true meaning of precision in watchmaking. JLC says precision is fundamental to every stage of the watchmaking process, from raw materials to finished timepieces. Participants will get acquainted with the measuring tools that JLC’s craftspeople use every day and learn about the rigorous testing that guarantees the top-notch performance of every watch, for instance.

The Jaeger-LeCoultre Manufacture in Switzerland.

You can dive even deeper into the realm of watchmaking by combining a Discovery Workshop with a guided Manufacture visit focused on the same theme. The Precision program includes a two-hour guided tour of the Swiss Manufacture, with stops in several workshops that are rarely opened to visitors. This does, of course, mean you’ll have to travel to Switzerland’s Vallée de Joux but that’s not exactly a bad thing is it?

Reservations for the Atelier d’Antoine can be made via the Jaeger LeCoultre website. Bookings for the New York workshops can be made online or at the flagship boutique.

