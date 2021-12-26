Jae Crowder, Elfrid Payton enter COVID-19 protocols

Adrian Wojnarowski: Phoenix’s Jae Crowder and Elfrid Payton are entering Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. Suns are working to sign players on 10-days.

Phoenix's Jae Crowder and Elfrid Payton are entering Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. Suns are working to sign players on 10-days.

Another playoff series chess match between Chris Paul and Draymond Green would be a delight.

Paul quickly glances over to make sure Crowder is on the wing. He then never takes his eyes off Ayton and the space to keep Green honest, even after opening up his body for the pass. pic.twitter.com/zAoGN2PBW7 – 1:35 PM

The statistics indicate that Jae Crowder was the Phoenix Suns' worst player on Christmas. Tests of the eye and heart say he is one of their most important players

When the Celtics traded Jae Crowder to the Cavs for Kyrie Irving, Crowder was crushed. 'I took my heart out of it,' he said. He's found his voice and purpose in Phoenix, where Monty Williams says he's never had a player like him.

LeBron on if he's dealing with more bumps and bruises playing center: "No, I don't feel anything. … Feeling pretty good besides stepping on Jae Crowder's foot the other day."

Outstanding Warriors win. Steph Curry scored 10 of his 33 points in Q4. Otto Porter Jr. was brilliant with 19p. Devin Booker (5-19) and Jae Crowder (3-11) really struggled for Suns, who were led by Chris Paul's 21p. Suns' 15-game home streak snapped.

Chris Paul with two huge plays late in the clock, first that step behind 3 and then perfect setup for Crowder's 3 and it's down to 2. Suns have scored on 4 straight possessions, 10 points.

Big shot from Jae Crowder in a game that's been full of haymakers. We've got ourselves a 2-point game with 2:47 to go, Steph Curry set to check back in

Crowder 3. #Suns down two.

Steph has absolutely roasted Jae Crowder both on and off the ball tonight. Just doesn't have the lateral movement.

Suns had tied the game at 42 until a review ruled Jae Crowder's 3 from a few plays ago was actually a 2. Suns down 42-41

Curry 3.

Crowder 3.

#Suns down five. – 6:01 PM

#Suns going small.

Crowder, Johnson, Bridges, Booker, Paul. – 5:56 PM

GGG

