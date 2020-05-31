Jadon Sancho shown yellow card after celebrating Borussia Dortmund goal with 'Justice for George Floyd' T-shirt

Jadon Sancho - getty images

Jadon Sancho became the latest sportsperson to show support for George Floyd when he celebrated scoring for Borussia Dortmund against Paderborn on Sunday by revealing a T-shirt in tribute to the unarmed black man who died in police custody in the United States.

Protests have been widespread across America and worldwide since Floyd's death after a white police officer held him down by pressing a knee into his neck last Monday in Minneapolis.

A host of athletes have since spoken out about racial injustice, with Sancho showing his support during Dortmund's Bundesliga match on Sunday.

The England player scored Dortmund's second goal of the game before revealing a 'Justice for George Floyd' T-shirt. He received a yellow card for taking his shirt off.

Jadon Sancho with a “Justice for George Floyd” shirt after scoring for Dortmund. pic.twitter.com/P8wOZ5Xw5N — 🇩🇪Ja! Watch the Bundesliga live on BT Sport🇩🇪 (@btsportfootball) May 31, 2020

Sancho went on to complete his first senior career hat-trick in injury time as Dortmund won 6-1 away from home.

Borussia Monchengladbach's Marcus Thuram had earlier taken a knee in tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement after scoring in Sunday's win against Union Berlin.

On Saturday, Schalke Weston McKennie wore an armband in his team's defeat to Werder Bremen bearing the words "Justice for George".