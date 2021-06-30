Jadon Sancho shirt number: Manchester United’s new £73m signing ‘requests Edinson Cavani’s No7 jersey’

(The FA via Getty Images)

Manchester United are set to make Jadon Sancho the second most expensive English football of all time, and have already lined up a shirt number suitable for the title.

Standard Sport understands United have agreed a deal in principle with Borussia Dortmund worth £72.9million, and Sancho will sign a five-year deal, with an option of a further 12 months.

The agreement almost brings to a close a deal over a year in the making, with United first tracking the former Manchester City player midthrough the 2019-20 season.

Sancho has reportedly asked for the famous No.7 shirt, made famous by the likes of club greats George Best, Bryan Robson, Eric Cantona, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Edinson Cavani wore the shirt last season and will, therefore, be given a new number for the 2021-22 campaign.

With Anthony Martial's future at the club uncertain, Cavani could end up taking his no9. The other vacant numbers include 12, 15 and 20.

