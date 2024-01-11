Jadon Sancho: Manchester United outcast all but confirms Borussia Dortmund return
Jadon Sancho appears to have all but confirmed his impending exit from Manchester United.
The England winger is set to seal a return to former club Borussia Dortmund on loan this week, having flown out to Germany on Wednesday night.
Sancho is expected to undergo a medical on Thursday ahead of a move that will see him rejoin the Bundesliga giants on a loan deal until the end of the season worth around £3.4million that is not believed to contain any option for a permanent summer transfer.
The 23-year-old himself has now all but confirmed the deal ahead of time, liking via his official account a post on social media website X, formerly known as Twitter, from transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano providing the details of the agreement.
Sancho also reactivated his official Instagram account on Wednesday evening, with his new profile picture an old image of himself in Borussia Dortmund socks.
Sancho had initially deactivated his Instagram account back in September amid his public feud with Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, having deleted a post in which he claimed he was being made a "scapegoat" at Old Trafford.
The post was a response to Ten Hag claiming that Sancho had been omitted from the United matchday squad for a Premier League game against Arsenal due to his performance levels in training.
United later said that Sancho was "on a personal training programme away from the first-team group, pending resolution of a squad discipline issue", and he has not played for the club since that very public falling out with the boss.
Sancho previously made 137 total appearances for Dortmund across all competitions after joining from Manchester City in 2017, scoring 50 goals and registering 64 assists over four seasons before being bought by United for £73m in the summer of 2021.
He has appeared 82 times for United to date, scoring 12 goals, but his long-term future at the club remains in severe doubt.