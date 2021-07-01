Jadon Sancho: Manchester United confirm deal to sign England forward

Manchester United have confirmed they have reached an agreement to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho.

The signing is subject to contractual terms and a medical, which will be completed after Sancho's involvement with England at Euro 2020.

The clubs have agreed a £73m (€85m) deal for the 21-year-old, after a protracted transfer saga with United originally linked with the England player last summer.

The deal would see Sancho become the second most expensive Englishman behind Harry Maguire, who signed for United in 2019 from Leicester City for £80m.

Sancho, who was born in London, started his career in Watford's youth team before joining Manchester City in 2015.

But in 2017, he rejected a contract at City and moved to German giants Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer.

He has made 137 appearances for the German club, registering 50 goals and 64 assists.

Sancho will bolster United's attacking options, and he will play alongside England internationals Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood, as well as Uruguayan Edinson Cavani and France's Anthony Martial.

Rashford, who is currently on international duty with Sancho, welcomed him to United on Twitter with a picture of the pair playing for England.

Sancho is yet to make an impact for England at Euro 2020, appearing just once as a late substitute against the Czech Republic in the final group game.

But he has every chance of getting some minutes under his belt in the latter stages, with England facing Ukraine in the quarter-final on Saturday.

In a statement on their official website, Dortmund said: "Upon realisation of this transfer Manchester United will pay BVB a fixed transfer compensation in the amount of €85 million.

"With the realisation of this transfer business, the management expects a positive effect on the key earnings figures for the 2021-2022 financial year in the amount of approximately €56 million (£48 million)."