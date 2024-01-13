Jadon Sancho: England winger gets assist on Borussia Dortmund return in 3-0 win at Darmstadt 98

Jadon Sancho scored 50 goals for Dortmund in his first spell at the club between 2017 and 2021

Jadon Sancho marked his Borussia Dortmund return from Manchester United with an assist to help the German side to a 3-0 win at Darmstadt 98.

On Thursday, the England winger completed a loan move to the club he left for Old Trafford back in 2021.

And he set up Marco Reus to score Dortmund's second, after Julian Brandt had grabbed the opener.

Youssoufa Moukoko struck in added time to seal the visitors' first win in five Bundesliga games.

Sancho returned to Germany having not played for Manchester United since 26 August after falling out with manager Erik ten Hag.

"Ever since I've come back I have felt like at home and felt great to be on the pitch again," said the 23-year-old, who came off the bench in the 55th minute.

"It was meant to be, coming back and seeing Marco [Reus]. I am just happy to set up his goal."

Dortmund are fifth in the Bundesliga table, three points behind fourth-placed RB Leipzig.

And Sancho wants to help them climb higher in the league as he added of his targets: "To be happy again, to be back on the pitch and help the team - getting them back into the top three and the Champions League of course.

"We take it game by game. We will fight every game."