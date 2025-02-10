Jadon Sancho appears to aim dig at Manchester United after Marcus Rashford debut

Message: Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford (Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Jadon Sancho appears to have aimed a subtle dig at parent club Manchester United with a message to Marcus Rashford.

The winger, who is on loan from Man Utd at Chelsea this season, delivered an interesting response to an Instagram post from Rashford.

Rashford was reacting to making his debut for Aston Villa in their FA Cup fourth round win over Tottenham on Sunday evening.

The forward made the temporary switch to Villa Park during the January transfer window and came off the bench in the second half to help his new club get over the line and reach round five.

This was Rashford’s first appearance in two months having been frozen out of the first-team picture at Man United by head coach Ruben Amorim for his performances in training.

Taking to social media after the game, the 27-year-old was thankful to the Villa faithful for the reception he received: "Thank you for the warm welcome,” he wrote on Instagram. Great team performance".

To which Sancho commented: ‘Freedom’ with the ‘prayer’ and ‘raised hands’ emojis.

Sancho was in a similar situation to Rashford last season as he fell out with former boss Erik ten Hag before being sent out on loan to Borussia Dortmund.

Perhaps drawing from his own unhappy experience at Old Trafford, the winger's comment on the aforementioned social media post is rather telling and is unlikely to go down well among United fans.

Since arriving at Stamford Bridge, Sancho has scored twice and provided six assists in 21 appearances across all competitions.

Though he is without a goal contribution in his last six outings and wasn’t at his best when Chelsea were knocked out of the FA Cup by Brighton at the weekend.