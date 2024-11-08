Jadis Jones scores 14 to lead Lindenwood past NAIA's University Health Sciences & Pharmacy 98-30

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Jadis Jones had 14 points in Lindenwood's 98-30 win over NAIA member University Health Science & Pharmacy on Thursday night.

Jones also added five rebounds for the Lions (1-1). Nathan Johnson Jr. scored 13 points and added three blocks. Jaylon McDaniel shot 5 of 5 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Jas Suvalija finished with nine points to lead the Eutectics of St. Louis.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press