Jadeveon Clowney was reportedly going to play under franchise tag until Texans tried to trade him

Apparently, edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney was going to play for the Houston Texans under the franchise tag after all.

Then that went sideways once Clowney heard he was being shopped in a trade.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Clowney was ready to join the team this week, but then he didn’t once he found out the Texans were trying to trade him. If that’s accurate, that’s quite a misstep for the Houston front office.

And with a week and a half to go before the start of the season, the Texans are back in a holding pattern with one of their star players.

Houston Texans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney sacks Dak Prescott in a game against the Cowboys last season. (AP)

Jadeveon Clowney met with Dolphins

Clowney was given the franchise tag, and then he and the team couldn’t come to an agreement on a long-term deal before the deadline. He’ll have to play on the one-year tag this season, no matter who he plays for.

That complicates trade talks. Unlike Khalil Mack, who could immediately sign an extension with the Chicago Bears after being acquired in a trade, the team getting Clowney gets only one year guaranteed from him. The Miami Dolphins have been interested and met with Clowney, but have reportedly been hesitant to give up young offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil in a deal. That’s reasonable.

Time is ticking before the season starts.

Clowney doesn’t know how he’ll proceed

Rapoport said when Clowney heard he was being shopped in a trade, he “hit the brakes” and doesn’t know how he’ll proceed. Clowney fired his agent Bus Cook because he isn’t happy with the situation.

The Texans need Clowney. They’re a top-heavy team and can’t afford to lose one of their foundation players. There’s also a much clearer path to another AFC South title now that Andrew Luck has retired from the Indianapolis Colts.

Maybe Clowney signs his franchise tag and plays with the Texans, maybe he’s playing somewhere else by Week 1. But a situation that was already frosty has gotten a lot more complicated.

