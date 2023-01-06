Jadeveon Clowney is ‘95% sure’ he won’t sign with Browns again after Myles Garrett issues

The Browns sent Jadeveon Clowney home before practice on Friday after his comments this week

Ryan Young
·Writer
·4 min read

Jadeveon Clowney appears to be on his way out of Cleveland, and it seems to be because of fellow defensive end Myles Garrett.

Clowney told Cleveland.com on Thursday that he was “95% sure” that he wouldn’t sign with the Browns again this offseason due largely to how the franchise is comparing him to Garrett. Clowney was even sent home before practice on Friday, and it’s unclear if the Browns will play him on Sunday in their regular season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“I just feel like I need to be around somebody that believes in me and my ability,” Clowney said, via Cleveland.com. “[It can’t] be just me believing in myself. I believe in myself more than anybody … You’re all trying to get [Garrett] into the Hall of Fame when all that matters is winning. Everybody got here for a reason, and we can all make plays. I know I am.”

Clowney has 28 total tackles and two tacks this season in Cleveland, his second with the franchise. He had nine sacks last year. Garrett, on the other hand, has 15 sacks this season — which is just 2.5 behind Nick Bosa’s league-best 17.5.

While Clowney insisted that he doesn’t have any personal issues with Garrett, this issue has apparently been brewing for a while. Before the Browns fell to the Ravens in October, Clowney learned that he’d be swapping sides with Garrett. That didn’t sit well with him, and prompted him to refuse to play on first or second down.

“We practiced all week, and we get in the game and they want to move me,” Clowney said, via Cleveland.com. “I’m not doing that. I’m old. I’ve done my job … I don’t have time for that. I’ve made my money. I’m doing this because I love the game, but keep [doing things like that] and making me not love the game.”

Garrett didn’t even realize that Clowney was sitting out on purpose until a week later. Garrett said he “assumed” Clowney was hurt.

“I don’t even think [Garrett] notices,” Clowney said of the position switches, via Cleveland.com. “I ain’t trying to say it’s him. I try to get along with everybody I play with. Me and him don’t have a problem. It ain’t his fault.

“It’s just B.S., and I don’t have time for it.”

Garrett on Clowney: I want 'volunteers, not hostages'

Garrett addressed Clowney’s comments on Friday, and said he was both disappointed and “a little bit confused.”

“I knew he was frustrated,” Garrett said, via ESPN’s Jake Trotter. “We’ve all been frustrated, we’re not winning. I wish we could’ve talked about htis man-to-man … I wish he would have handled it a little bit differently.”

As for the position changes or shuffling on the line, Garrett doesn’t see it that way. Per ESPN, he’s actually faced the highest double-team rate of any edge rusher in the league this season — which he thinks opens up plenty of opportunity for Clowney to step in and succeed.

"If I'm the most double-teamed guy, it's hard to say I'm getting the most favorable matchups," Garrett said, via ESPN. "What I've done speaks for itself. Of course they're going to put me in positions to make plays. But they're also going to be positions where I'm going to get double-teamed. I move all over the line. [Clowney] has moved, as well. We're both moved to be put in favorable matchups. He's getting those same looks, at least that's what I see. And I wish we could have talked about it."

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski declined to answer several questions about the situation on Friday. Clowney is in the final year of a one-year, $10 million deal with the Browns.

As for whether Garrett wants Clowney back on the team, either for Sunday’s game or beyond, he said he isn’t going to force anything. He wants “volunteers, not hostages.”

“If you feel like no one believes in you here, then go where you feel like you’re wanted and loved and appreciated,” he said, via ESPN.

Cleveland Browns defensive ends Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney
The Browns sent Jadeveon Clowney home before practice on Friday after his comments about teammate Myles Garrett this week. (Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)

Latest Stories

  • Bengals QB Joe Burrow Says Playing Next Game 'Is Going to Be Tough' After Damar Hamlin's Collapse

    "Everyone has a different way of dealing with it," Burrow told reporters of the emotional scene after Hamlin's collapse

  • Damar Hamlin – latest: Buffalo Bills share new injury update after cardiac arrest on NFL field

    Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin remains in ‘critical condition’ after collapsing during NFL game

  • Red Wings place forward Jakub Vrana on waivers

    The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers on Tuesday in a surprising move.

  • Somehow, the Dolphins still have a real chance at playoffs

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — They might not have their starting quarterback. They might not have their backup quarterback. They’ve lost five consecutive games and haven’t beaten a team that currently has a winning record since September. Somehow, the Miami Dolphins still have life. No team in NFL history has had losing streaks of both three and five games in the same season and made the playoffs. But the Dolphins — with a win over the New York Jets on Sunday and some help from the Buffalo Bills —

  • Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4 in shootout, win 11th straight

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • Stampeders' Sindani suspended two games for performance-enhancing drug violation

    Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Richie Sindani was suspended two games by the CFL on Friday for testing positive for banned substances. The 27-year-old from Regina tested positive for Methandienone and Stanozolol, the league said in a statement. "We were very disappointed when informed of Richie’s violation," the Stampeders said in a statement. "The team trusts he will learn from his mistake and avoid another occurrence. "This incident once again proves players need to be fully cognizant about

  • Chargers may know by kickoff if Broncos game affects seeding

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Staley is approaching the final week of regular-season practices for the Los Angeles Chargers with a business as usual approach. What happens in the three hours leading up to Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos though will have a lot of bearing on the Chargers' strategy though. The playoff-bound Bolts should know by kickoff if their game has any bearing on the AFC's fifth seed for the playoffs. The NFL made that a reality on Wednesday when it scheduled the

  • Vancouver Canucks snap skid with 4-2 win over struggling Colorado Avalanche

    VANCOUVER — After another string of ugly losses, the Vancouver Canucks knew they had to respond. On Thursday they did, beating the defending Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche 4-2. "We've proven that this group can do it," said J.T. Miller, who sealed the score with an empty-net strike late in the third period. "It's just about doing it on a regular basis and that being in our DNA as a team and obviously we did it tonight, so felt good." The result snapped a three-game skid for the Canucks

  • Panthers' failure to reach playoffs hurts Wilks' job hopes

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Steve Wilks’ bid to become Carolina’s next full-time head coach took a huge hit Sunday after the Panthers blew an 11-point fourth quarter lead and lost 30-24 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, eliminating them from playoff contention. Wilks is 5-6 since taking over as interim coach for Matt Rhule, who was fired after Week 5. And while Wilks has the support of the players in the locker room, it seems unlikely it will be enough to save his job as owner David Tepper heads into deci

  • Joy Drop: How to toast Canada's junior championship with some delicious mocktails

    Happy New Year, friends! Many folks have gone back to work already and I'm one of them. But it is a wonderful thing to bookmark the week with a fresh dose of happiness with our fun notebook entry. I begin this week's offering of jubilation with the big win for the Canadian men's junior hockey team to make them back-to-back champions. I didn't follow the tournament closely this year, but heard all about Connor Bedard's OT goal in the quarter-finals. Canada went on to beat the Czech Republic 3-2,

  • Eichel shines in Knights return in 5-2 win over Penguins

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists in his return from a lower-body injury and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Thursday night. Vegas leads the Western Conference and is tied for second in the NHL at its midway point of the season. Pittsburgh, a 2-1 loser in Boston on Monday in the Winter Classic, has lost six straight, going 0-4-2 since Dec. 27. After giving the Knights a 2-0 lead early in the first period, Eichel — back after missing 11 games — a

  • Morant, Jones lead Grizzlies to 118-108 victory over Kings

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 35 points, Tyus Jones added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 118-108 on Sunday night. Dillon Brooks added 15 for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 and three blocks as the Grizzlies won their third straight. Morant added eight rebounds and five assists. Jones had eight assists and Steven Adams tied his career-high with 23 rebounds. De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 19 points

  • Jets' playoff hopes slide away again with 5th straight loss

    SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Jets' lengthy slide finally reached the bottom. From legitimate playoff contenders barely a month ago to yet another postseason spent at home as a spectator. New York was eliminated from postseason contention with its 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, ensuring that for the franchise-record 12th straight season the Jets won't be part of the NFL playoffs, the longest active drought in the league. The Jets (7-9) last reached the postseason in 2011 and will fin

  • DeBrusk scores 2 in 3rd, Bruins beat Pens in Winter Classic

    BOSTON (AP) — Boston goaltender Linus Ullmark raised his arms in jubilation when the final buzzer sounded and the party was complete for the sellout crowd at Fenway Park. Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the third period with just over two minutes remaining and the NHL-leading Bruins rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Winter Classic on Monday at Fenway. “It's just pure joy and happiness afterwards,” Ullmark said. “It's something I've dreamt about for 14 years, si

  • Despite changes, Broncos stuck with same old result in KC

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The coach making all the important decisions on the Denver sideline was different Sunday. So was the one calling the offensive plays from a booth high above Arrowhead Stadium. The result was very much the same. Less than a week after the beaten-down Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and put 67-year-old career assistant Jerry Rosburg in charge, they fumbled through another game they could've won. Their defense collapsed when it mattered the most, and t

  • Penguins' Kris Letang leaves team ahead of Winter Classic after father's death

    Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang left Boston ahead of the Winter Classic to return to Montreal after his father passed away on Monday morning.

  • Bowles: Bucs won't rest starters in regular-season finale

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady doesn’t sound like he’s looking for rest, and coach Todd Bowles isn’t inclined to sit other key players, either, when the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers close the regular season against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs (8-8) clinched their second straight NFC South championship last weekend and have little to play for next Sunday except the prospect of taking a winning record into the postseason. Bowles said Monday, however, that he doesn’t plan to sit healthy regul

  • Tkachuk's hat trick lifts Panthers over Coyotes 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk recorded his first hat trick as a member of the Florida Panthers as he helped lead his team to a 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. Tkachuk was acquired over the summer in a trade in which Calgary received Florida stars Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar in return. His third goal added to his team lead with 20. Florida also got a pair of goals from Eric Staal and 33 saves from Spencer Knight to end a two-game skid. The Coyotes, which fell

  • Benintendi just planning to be himself as he joins White Sox

    CHICAGO (AP) — When Pedro Grifol was preparing for his first interview for the manager job with the Chicago White Sox, he identified Andrew Benintendi as a perfect fit for the team. When Benintendi's name was brought up during his second interview, Grifol knew he was on to something. “He’s exactly what we were looking for this offseason,” Grifol said. With Grifol on hand, Benintendi pulled on his new No. 23 White Sox jersey on Wednesday — a day after finalizing a $75 million, five-year deal. It'