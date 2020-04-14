Jadestone Energy Inc. Announces Notice of Financial Results and Conference Call

Notice of Financial Results for the Period Ending December 31, 2019 and Conference Call

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2020 / Jadestone Energy Inc. (JSE.L) ("Jadestone" or the "Company"), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, will issue its consolidated audited financial statements for the period ending December 31, 2019, on Thursday, April 23, 2020.

The management team will host an investor and analyst conference call at 4:00 p.m. (Singapore), 9:00 a.m. (London), and 4:00 a.m. (Toronto) on the same day, Thursday, April 23, 2020, including a question and answer session.

The live webcast of the presentation will be available at the below webcast link. Dial-in details are provided below. Please register approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. The results for the period ended December 31, 2019 will be available on the Company's website at: www.jadestone-energy.com/investor-relations/.

Webcast link: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1304879&tp_key=4e7f200c5f
Event conference title: Jadestone Energy Inc. - Fourth Quarter Results
Start time: 4:00 p.m. (Singapore), 9:00 a.m. (London), 4:00 a.m. (Toronto)
Date: Thursday, April 23, 2020
Conference ID: 55792013

Country

Dial-In Numbers

Australia

1800076068

Canada (Toronto)

416 764 8609

Canada (Toll free)

888 390 0605

France

0800916834

Germany

08007240293

Germany (Mobile)

08007240293

Hong Kong

800962712

Indonesia

0078030208221

Ireland

1800939111

Ireland (Mobile)

1800939111

Japan

006633812569

Malaysia

1800817426

Singapore

8001013217

Switzerland

0800312635

Switzerland (Mobile)

0800312635

United Kingdom

08006522435

United States (Toll free)

888 390 0605

Area access numbers are subject to carrier capacity and call volumes.

Enquiries

Jadestone Energy Inc.

+65 6324 0359 (Singapore)

Paul Blakeley, President and CEO

+1 403 975 6752 (Canada)

Dan Young, CFO

+44 7392 940495 (UK)

Robin Martin, Investor Relations Manager

ir@jadestone-energy.com

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nomad, Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7710 7600 (UK)

Callum Stewart

Simon Mensley

Ashton Clanfield

BMO Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7236 1010 (UK)

Thomas Rider

Jeremy Low

Thomas Hughes

Camarco (Public Relations Advisor)

+ 44 (0) 203 757 4980 (UK)

Billy Clegg

jadestone@camarco.co.uk

James Crothers

This announcement does not contain inside information.

