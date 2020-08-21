Jadestone Energy Inc Announces Notice of H1 2020 Results and Conference Call

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2020 / Jadestone Energy Inc. (AIM:JSE) ("Jadestone" or the "Company"), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, will issue its consolidated interim unaudited financial statements for the six month period ending June 30, 2020, on Thursday, September 10, 2020.

The management team will host an investor and analyst conference call at 4:00 p.m. (Singapore), 9:00 a.m. (London) and 4:00 a.m. (Toronto) the same day, Thursday, September 10, 2020, including a question and answer session.

The call is accessible by dial-in and through a live audio webcast as detailed below. Please register approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the event. The results for the period ended June 30, 2020 will be available on the Company's website at: https://www.jadestone-energy.com/investor-relations/financial-results/.

Webcast link: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1360047&tp_key=4b87df21e2
Event conference title: Jadestone Energy Inc. - First Half 2020 Results
Start time: 4:00 p.m. (Singapore), 9:00 a.m. (London), 4:00 a.m. (Toronto)
Date: Thursday, September 10, 2020
Conference ID: 38552014

Country

Dial-In Numbers

Australia

1800076068

Canada (Toronto)

+1 416 764 8688

Canada (Toll free)

888 390 0605

France

0800916834

Germany

08007240293

Germany (Mobile)

08007240293

Hong Kong

800962712

Indonesia

0078030208221

Ireland

1800939111

Ireland (Mobile)

1800939111

Japan

006633812569

Malaysia

1800817426

New Zealand

0800453421

Singapore

8001013217

Switzerland

0800312635

Switzerland (Mobile)

0800312635

United Kingdom

08006522435

United States (Toll free)

888 390 0605

Area access numbers are subject to carrier capacity and call volumes.

Enquiries

Jadestone Energy Inc.

+65 6324 0359 (Singapore)

Paul Blakeley, President and CEO

+44 7392 940495 (UK)

Dan Young, CFO

ir@jadestone-energy.com

Robin Martin, Investor Relations Manager


Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nomad, Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7710 7600 (UK)

Callum Stewart

Simon Mensley

Ashton Clanfield


BMO Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7236 1010 (UK)

Thomas Rider

Jeremy Low

Thomas Hughes


Camarco (Public Relations Advisor)

+ 44 (0) 203 757 4980 (UK)

Georgia Edmonds

jadestone@camarco.co.uk

Billy Clegg

James Crothers

