Jadestone Energy Inc Announces Notice of H1 2020 Results and Conference Call

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2020 / Jadestone Energy Inc. (AIM:JSE) ("Jadestone" or the "Company"), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, will issue its consolidated interim unaudited financial statements for the six month period ending June 30, 2020, on Thursday, September 10, 2020.

The management team will host an investor and analyst conference call at 4:00 p.m. (Singapore), 9:00 a.m. (London) and 4:00 a.m. (Toronto) the same day, Thursday, September 10, 2020, including a question and answer session.

The call is accessible by dial-in and through a live audio webcast as detailed below. Please register approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the event. The results for the period ended June 30, 2020 will be available on the Company's website at: https://www.jadestone-energy.com/investor-relations/financial-results/ .

Webcast link: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1360047&tp_key=4b87df21e2

Event conference title: Jadestone Energy Inc. - First Half 2020 Results

Start time: 4:00 p.m. (Singapore), 9:00 a.m. (London), 4:00 a.m. (Toronto)

Date: Thursday, September 10, 2020

Conference ID: 38552014

Country Dial-In Numbers Australia 1800076068 Canada (Toronto) +1 416 764 8688 Canada (Toll free) 888 390 0605 France 0800916834 Germany 08007240293 Germany (Mobile) 08007240293 Hong Kong 800962712 Indonesia 0078030208221 Ireland 1800939111 Ireland (Mobile) 1800939111 Japan 006633812569 Malaysia 1800817426 New Zealand 0800453421 Singapore 8001013217 Switzerland 0800312635 Switzerland (Mobile) 0800312635 United Kingdom 08006522435 United States (Toll free) 888 390 0605

Area access numbers are subject to carrier capacity and call volumes.

Enquiries

Jadestone Energy Inc. +65 6324 0359 (Singapore) Paul Blakeley, President and CEO +44 7392 940495 (UK) Dan Young, CFO ir@jadestone-energy.com Robin Martin, Investor Relations Manager





Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nomad, Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7710 7600 (UK) Callum Stewart

Simon Mensley

Ashton Clanfield





BMO Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7236 1010 (UK) Thomas Rider

Jeremy Low

Thomas Hughes





Camarco (Public Relations Advisor) + 44 (0) 203 757 4980 (UK) Georgia Edmonds jadestone@camarco.co.uk Billy Clegg

James Crothers



This announcement does not contain inside information.

