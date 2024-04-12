Jaden Smith Reveals the Unexpected Way He Stays 'Grounded' in Hollywood (Exclusive)

The rapper and actor is partnering with Smirnoff ICE to bring some fun surprises to Indio, California

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Jaden Smith attends Apple Original Films' "Emancipation" Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre on November 30, 2022

He may have grown up in Hollywood, but Jaden Smith says he feels best in nature.

This weekend the rapper and actor, 25, will be headed to the California desert for Coachella — and he's teaming with Smirnoff to bring what the company is calling a “surpr-ICE” (a pun on their alcoholic ICE beverage line) to the music festival this year.

Smith — who's become a budding fashion icon over the years — tells PEOPLE exclusively that he can’t wait to rock his festival looks for the occasion.

“My MSFTS [Smith's streetwear brand with sister Willow] necklace is probably my favorite piece of jewelry, and I'm really excited to wear it out in the desert,” he says. “Weather and temperature inspire my fashion a lot. I like to change with the seasons."

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Jaden Smith attends the Diesel fashion show on Feb. 21 in Milan, Italy.

In fact, Smith says that there’s one season in particular that he’s had the most fun with lately: spring.

“I was born in the summer, and I'm more of a summer person. But this year I think the biggest surprise that has happened to me is spring," he says. "It's come super hot. The sun's beaming. Last year was all about summer for me. This year, bringing the spring in has been amazing.”

Smith, who has grown up in the public eye as the son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, also shares that connecting with nature is the one thing that's helped keep him “grounded" over the years.

Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic Will Smith and Jaden Smith

Related: Will Smith and Wife Jada Celebrate Son Jaden’s 25th Birthday — And Tease Him for Not Having Kids Yet!

“I just love the desert. I love Coachella. I love being out there and watching the sunset, swimming inside of the ocean, climbing a tree, climbing a mountain. These things really force me to not be on my phone or looking at certain things or caring about what's going on in the world all the time,” Smith says.

He adds: “Those little moments where I can just tap out really give me a refresh so that when I tap back in, I can tap in with a full reserve and be ready to handle certain things.”

Story continues

Steve Granitz/WireImage Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith, Willow Smith and Jaden Smith

A festival season pro, Smith is also sharing some sage advice for any newbies out there.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

“If it’s your first time, come fill up and hang with us at Smirnoff, and catch a vibe and start it off fun. And besides that, I would just say stay hydrated, have fun, and keep a track of your team and who you're with,” he says.

“That's the biggest way to ruin Coachella: wandering off into a random area without the rest of the people that you came with. Do not lose your team. That's the No. 1 most important thing, because phones do not work out there!”

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.