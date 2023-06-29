Jaden Smith reveals mother Jada Pinkett Smith introduced family to psychedelics

Jaden Smith reveals his mother Jada introduced family to psychedelics (Getty Images)

Jaden Smith has revealed that his mother Jada Pinkett Smith introduced their family to psychedelics.

The son of Jada and Will Smith shared the remarks during an appearance at the Psychedelic Science conference in Denver, Colorado, last week.

The 24-year-old shared: “I think it was my mom, actually, that was really the first one to make that step for the family.

“It was just her for a really, really long time and then eventually it just trickled and evolved, and everybody found it in their own ways.”

Smith said that his experience has helped his relationship with his siblings (Invision)

The After Earth star also credited psychedelics with helping him deepen his bond with his siblings; Willow, 22, and half-brother Trey, 30.

He continued: “Siblings can argue so much and fight so much, and lord knows me and my siblings have done so much of that in the past.

“But the level of love and empathy that I can feel for them inside of the [psychedelic] experiences and outside of the experiences has been something that’s profound and beautiful.”

Psychedelic drugs are still illegal in the majority of the United States, with only Colorado and Oregon partially legalising them. Currently, magic mushrooms are legal for recreational use in Colorado.

Other famous speakers at the event included NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers as well as former Texas Republican Governor Rick Perry, who is an advocate for researching the potential benefits of psychedelics for veterans experiencing PTSD.

Previously the actor’s mother, Jada Smith, spoke about her experience with psychedelics during an episode of her series, Red Table Talk.

Back in 2021, The 51-year-old shared: “I struggled with depression for so long. And the thing about the plant medicine is it helps you feel better but also solves the problems of how you got there in the first place.

Detailing her experience with her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Willow, Pinkett Smith insisted that “it changed her life” and urged prospective users to consult a professional before taking any.

She continued: “You have to really wanna do it, this is not for play. You have to be willing to confront some hard stuff. It is very healing and it has changed my life.”