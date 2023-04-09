Jaden likes music and sports. He is looking for a family to make him feel safe, loved

Jaden, 13, can tell you all about the cello, which he loves to play. His favorite things in school are orchestra and choir because he is able to express himself through music.

Jaden has other interests as well, including sports, video games, listening to music and watching TV. His favorite sports to play are basketball, football and soccer. Jaden likes all different types of music. He is a big fan of Harry Potter and Pokémon.

Others would describe Jaden as sociable, easy to get along with and caring. He is smart and does well in school. When he grows up he would like to work at a technical college or become a lifeguard.

Jaden is looking for a family that will make him feel safe and loved. He would like a family to show him they care about him and do family activities together.

If you are interested in becoming an adoptive parent, visit the Adopt Kansas Kids website at www.adoptkskids.org. You can also send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org or call 855-AdoptKS (855-236-7857).

Jaden’s case number is CH-8010.