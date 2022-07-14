Jaden Ivey healthy enough to play, being held out due to precaution
Omari Sanfoka II: On the NBA TV broadcast, Dwane Casey said they’re holding Jaden Ivey out of summer league out of precaution. “Both young men, he and Jalen, both could probably play if we wanted them to. We want them to have the rest of the summer to continue to work.”
Source: Twitter @omarisankofa
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
https://twitter.com/omarisankofa/status/1547702002792013830
https://twitter.com/detnewsRodBeard/status/1547573780586700802
https://twitter.com/TasMelas/status/1547408571071094784
https://twitter.com/CodyTaylorNBA/status/1547064995657170947
https://twitter.com/ScottAgness/status/1547027379901435904
https://twitter.com/JLEdwardsIII/status/1547024170491564032
https://twitter.com/RomeovilleKid/status/1547024078124601345
https://twitter.com/detnewsRodBeard/status/1547023778688925696
https://twitter.com/MikeACurtis2/status/1547023551798149120