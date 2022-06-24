Jaden Ivey to Detroit at No. 5

Adrian Wojnarowski: Purdue’s Jaden Ivey is landing at No. 5 for the Detroit Pistons, source tells ESPN.

Source: Twitter @wojespn

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Dan Favale @danfavale

spike lee talking to jaden ivey pic.twitter.com/etIZ17t2P8 – 9:03 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

I’ll be talking one-on-one with Jaden Ivey shortly. Q&A first thing tomorrow @TheAthletic. – 8:59 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Jaden Ivey: “I’m just so blessed to be a Piston.” – 8:59 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Part of Knicks’ pursuit of Jaden Ivey after he was taken by DET had depended on which players are there at No. 11, sources say. – 8:59 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Jaden Ivey said he looked up to Carsen Edwards and was one of the reasons he came to Purdue. – 8:55 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Jaden Ivey to the Pistons and Dyson Daniels to the Pelicans are two PERFECT fits.

Best picks in the top 10, hands down. – 8:55 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Jaden Ivey on his emotions: “This is a dream come true for me.” – 8:54 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

“We’re keeping Ivey”- source tells Yahoo Sports on Jaden Ivey – 8:51 PM

Darren Heitner @DarrenHeitner

No 1 agent is dominating the top of the #NBADraft. Here are some pairings:

Paolo Banchero – Mike Miller

Chet Holmgren – Bill Duffy

Jabari Smith – Wallace Prather

Keegan Smith – Mark Bartelstein

Jaden Ivey – Austin Brown

Bennedict Mathurin – Nima Namakian – 8:50 PM

Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola

Knicks aren’t giving up on Purdue’s Jaden Ivey. May be difficult to pull off but it ain’t over yet. – 8:46 PM

Larry Lage @LarryLage

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit #Pistons selected Purdue’s Jaden Ivey with the No. 5 overall pick in the NBA draft on Thursday night, adding desperately needed talent to a team led by Cade Cunningham. apnews.com/article/nba-sp… – 8:42 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Opposing teams say NYK remains active in trying to make a trade to obtain Jaden Ivey, who was drafted by Detroit. – 8:41 PM

Story continues

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Jaden Ivey’s mom, Niele, was hired as a Grizzlies assistant while I covered them. Her son was in high school and now I’m covering him. Kinda wild lol – 8:40 PM

Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA

I’m very happy for Jaden Ivey and very happy for the Pistons who are going to be very, very fun. – 8:38 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Jaden Ivey will regret not at least trying Temple coffee before dismissing Sac as a destination. – 8:37 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Niele Ivey played for Detroit Shock and now Jaden Ivey will play for Detroit Pistons….love everything about this! – 8:37 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

The Knicks did not trade up for Jaden Ivey, who goes fifth to the Pistons. – 8:36 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Love that real emotion from Jaden Ivey. – 8:36 PM

Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini

Jaden Ivey just bawling hugging his family.

This night is so beautiful, man. – 8:35 PM

Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston

Thrilled for Niele Ivey. Super person. Great family. Jaden Ivey is going to be special. – 8:35 PM

Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST

Jaden Ivey’s explosiveness translated in transition and the half court last season. pic.twitter.com/keskyrsWzk – 8:35 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Safe to say Jaden Ivey is very happy to be a Piston. Broke down in tears and hugged his mom after the selection was announced. – 8:35 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

BREAKING: Detroit Pistons select Jaden Ivey with No. 5 overall pick

cbssports.com/nba/news/2022-… – 8:35 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

I think Jaden Ivey’s going to be really good. I would have taken him higher than this, personally. – 8:35 PM

Henry Abbott @TrueHoop

DETROIT PISTONS PICK JADEN IVEY OF PURDUE #5

SNAP GRADE: A+++

@David Thorpe: The perfect fit next to Cunningham! Incredibly explosive athlete who has a high hoops IQ and great motor. When the Pistons win a playoff series in 2 years, remember this night.

https://t.co/LIiDCynK7i pic.twitter.com/ErZJUf4uZe – 8:34 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Really cool that Jaden Ivey goes to Pistons, after his late grandfather was a (good!) DB for the Detroit Lions pic.twitter.com/XJnxErOWnU – 8:34 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Jaden Ivey is the first Purdue player selected in the top five of the #NBADraft since Glenn Robinson was picked first overall in 1994. pic.twitter.com/8ZMWu10plJ – 8:34 PM

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey together? What did Klay say last week?

youtube.com/watch?v=zPrISA… – 8:34 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Purdue’s Jaden Ivey selected fifth overall by the Pistons.

Reminds me of 2010 when it was Gordon Hayward taken one spot ahead of the Pacers — to the Jazz at 9. – 8:33 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey should be absolutely perfect together, and more importantly, they are going to be one of the most watchable backcourts in the NBA for years to come. I might watch more Pistons by New Year’s than I have in the past decade. – 8:33 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Huge for the Pistons with Jaden Ivey – 8:32 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Sources: Detroit will select Jaden Ivey at No. 5. twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 8:31 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Invest in Jaden Ivey stock pic.twitter.com/YbH8BF5tOi – 8:31 PM

Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach

The Kings just ensured Jaden Ivey will be an All-NBA guy – 8:31 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Initial thought about the Pistons taking Jaden Ivey fifth:

I wonder if this takes them out of the Jalen Brunson market, considering they can use all that cap room elsewhere and they now have Ivey & Cunningham paired up. – 8:30 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

Kings have to hit on Keegan Murray. Have to. That No. 4 slot was tricky. Lot of talent (Jaden Ivey, Dyson Daniels, etc.) in that range. Kings need Murray to be the best of the bunch — and fit in with the Fox/Sabonis core. – 8:30 PM

Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham

Sign me up for Jaden Ivey and Cade Cunningham. – 8:29 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Keegan Murray gives the Sacramento Kings a better chance of making the playoffs right away then Jaden Ivey does.

Jaden Ivey has the higher ceiling, but not by much. And based on college production, Keegan Murray is BPA.

Needless to say, I like the pick. – 8:29 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

On Brother from Another today, @Vincent Goodwill said Jaden Ivey would be the perfect fit in Detroit next to Cade Cunningham. Looks like we will get to see it. – 8:29 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

The Pistons looking to take Jaden Ivey at #5, sources tell Yahoo Sports – 8:29 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey are going to be fuuuuuuuun. – 8:28 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Good on the Kings for grabbing Keegan Murray and picking their guy even with Jaden Ivey on the board. He will fit very well with Sabonis and Fox.

Now Detroit gets their guy in Jaden Ivey. – 8:28 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Jaden Ivey is the likely selection for the Pistons, per sources – 8:28 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

I’m sure somebody has the Jaden Ivey mock-up prepared … I know this. – 8:28 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Purdue’s Jaden Ivey is landing at No. 5 for the Detroit Pistons, source tells ESPN. – 8:28 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

To be clear I like Keegan Murray and think he’ll do well in Sacramento.

But Jaden Ivey is better and this is bad process from the Kings. At the very least trade down with Detroit and get something to do this. – 8:27 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Sources: The Pistons are eying Jaden Ivey with the fifth pick. – 8:27 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Pacers were very high on Keegan Murray. Very possible Jaden Ivey falls to the Pacers at 6. Have heard the Pistons aren’t sold on him. – 8:26 PM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

The Pistons are exploring opportunities to trade down from No. 5, sources said. A lot of interest in Jaden Ivey still remaining on the board. – 8:26 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs fans: Keep an eye on what the Detroit Pistons do at No. 5 tonight. The Pistons are one of the teams interested in Collin Sexton, as I’ve been reporting for about a month. If Detroit gets Jaden Ivey or Ben Mathurin or Shaedon Sharpe then Sexton isn’t as much of a priority. – 8:25 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

jaden ivey and cade cunningham will be a blast – 8:25 PM

Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston

Detroit’s gotta be thrilled to end up with Jaden Ivey. Put him with Cade…whew… that’s a fun backcourt. – 8:25 PM

Ryan McDonough @McDNBA

Jaden Ivey will be one of the 4 best players to come out of this Draft… – 8:25 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Sounds like Jabari Smith Jr. will go to the Houston Rockets at No. 3, leaving the Kings with their choice of Jaden Ivey, Keegan Murray, etc. – 8:19 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Blake Wesley’s shoes.

Cool that the NBA put two Indiana guys next to each other in row 1 of the green room — Wesley and Jaden Ivey. pic.twitter.com/50sOH7rRy9 – 8:03 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Paolo Banchero, Jaden Ivey, TyTy Washington and Jeremy Sochan are all expected to go in the top-20 of the NBA Draft tonight. All four players learned the game from their mothers, who were ballers themselves. Story from Tuesday with @KyleTucker_ATH: theathletic.com/3370018/?sourc… – 7:49 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Jaden Ivey takes a family photo. Purdue head coach Matt Painter is in the green room with him. pic.twitter.com/hKVc1XKKjC – 7:10 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

Could the Thunder surprise everyone and take Jaden Ivey at #2??

Hear why @franfraschilla thinks Ivey could be OKC’s next Russell Westbrook

Hear Fran along with @termineradio and @Eddie Johnson get you ready for the Draft now on NBA Radio! https://t.co/AYipQpeyBw pic.twitter.com/OPitYoSq73 – 5:35 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

“I think the Kings will draft Jaden Ivey if they stay at the 4th pick…”-@Sean Cunningham

Sean is with us right now:

youtube.com/watch?v=9ehwKs… – 4:34 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Is it any surprise Jaden Ivey didn’t work out for the Kings or send them his Medicals? pic.twitter.com/snKs4zWZrA – 3:12 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Just thinking out loud, but how much leverage does an incoming player really have? Jaden Ivey might not be that high on the #Kings, but if I’m the Kings and I want him, I’d still draft him anyway!!

Lol be looking at each other like this after he puts that Kings hat 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/p8krciNAlX – 1:38 PM

Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel

The NBA draft’s top 3 picks –Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero — have been virtually set for several weeks. The fun & games begin at 4. Kings are VERY receptive to moving the pick, and Knicks want it in worst way to get Jaden Ivey. Toppin and a pair of No. 1s? – 12:54 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Who’s trading up to get Jaden Ivey? pic.twitter.com/3MBXuG6urx – 11:34 AM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Insider: #Purdue’s Jaden Ivey, #Kings don’t seem interested in each other; #Pacers should trade up for him indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 11:56 PM

More on this storyline

Omari Sanfoka II: Sounds like teams are still calling the Pistons inquiring about Jaden Ivey’s availability. The Pistons aren’t planning to trade him. Shows how coveted he is around the league. From a value standpoint, best-case scenario for Detroit. -via Twitter @omarisankofa / June 23, 2022

James Edwards III: Sources: The Pistons are keeping Jaden Ivey despite several attempts from rival teams to acquire him. -via Twitter @JLEdwardsIII / June 23, 2022

Jake Fischer: Sources: The Knicks are still in pursuit of acquiring Jaden Ivey, sources said, even after Detroit selected the Purdue combo guard. -via Twitter @JakeLFischer / June 23, 2022