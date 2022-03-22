Jaden Hardy explains why he's the best player in the 2022 NBA draft
G League Ignite star Jaden Hardy calls into the latest episode of Posted Up with Chris Haynes as the NBA draft creeps closer, only three months away.
Jaden explains to Chris how his first season as a pro has him more prepared than your average player coming out of college, why he's the best shooter in the draft & the three NBA stars his game most resembles.
