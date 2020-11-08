Jade Thirlwall wore the most epic socially distanced dress to the EMAs

From Cosmopolitan

The coronavirus pandemic has meant we've all had to get used to social distancing in public, and celebrities are no exception - even the likes of Little Mix.

Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock hosted the MTV EMAs tonight, with Jesy Nelson absent due to a mystery illness, and even the girls had to remain socially distanced from one another on stage and on the red carpet.

So, naturally, Jade took matters into her own hands, rocking an epic socially distanced dress - and we need it, like, right now.

Fashioning two-metre long spikes around her dress, Jade made sure she was sufficiently distanced from everyone else, and TBH we could do with this next time we try getting on the bus.

Explaining her, erm, unusal outfit chocie, Jade said, "I'm so happy we're hosting the EMAs this year, but we have to make sure we remain socially distanced. So, I thought I'd wear this so that we remain within the regulations."

Asking her bandmates for their opinion, Perrie joked "I might wear it when I go to the supermarket." Us too, Perrie. Look out for us in Sainsbury's with this on, eh?

Little Mix fans were also obsessed with Jade's new look, taking to Twitter to voice their opinions.

Jade's dress killed me💀😂 pic.twitter.com/rVhpL4UMj1 — CONFETTI OUT NOW (@LMForFun456) November 8, 2020

I need jade dress for when I’ll go out since y’all can’t understand what social distancing mean — ♡₁₃ (@pocketjm) November 8, 2020

The spider in my room confronting me knowing I’ll do nowt because I’m scared of it 😭😂

Sorry jade I do love the dress but I had to say it ahahaha pic.twitter.com/5XkbYQbSj2 — EMILIE CONFETTI 🥳 (@thatgorgeyhun) November 8, 2020

Little Mix were forced into hosting the EMAs as a trio, after Jesy Nelson became unexpectedly ill and had to drop out of both the The Search final and the EMAs.

In a statement, the band's rep said, "Jesy is unwell and will not be appearing on tonight's final of Little Mix The Search. She will also not be hosting or performing at tomorrow's MTV EMAs."



We hope Jesy gets well soon!

