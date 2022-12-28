Jade Thirlwall serves 'free the nipple' with a floor-length naked dress

Lia Mappoura
·2 min read
jade thirlwall free the nipple naked dress
Jade's naked dress is serving 'free the nipple'Karwai Tang - Getty Images

Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall just marked her 30th birthday by serving naked fashion – but on a *whole* new level. And TBH, I'm not sure what's more exciting, the lewk or the monumental occasion. Perhaps both in equal measures?

Taking to her main Instagram grid (as she should) with a recent seven-part(!) carousel post, the singer is shown to be wearing a super fierce Jean Paul Gaultier bodycon dress. But guys, this ain't just any ol' fitted dress; it's a naked illusion dress [insert collective 'oohing' and 'ahhing' here].

Teasing the very clever look, Jade writes "birthday suit", in the caption of her post. Ah ha! We see what you did there, Jade. See the in-cred-ible look below:

A post shared by jade amelia thirlwall (@jadethirlwall)

As you probably guessed, the 'illusion' is that the printed detailing on the front makes it look like the fabric is semi-sheer, giving the impression of a naked dress. Though, when taking a closer look, you can see that Jade's dress is actually made from a totally opaque material – clever, huh?

To give the dress its well-deserved moment, the recently-turned-30-year-old opted for no accessories and instead, paired the look with a strappy nude heel. As for the beauty side of things, she finished off the statement look with glossy makeup and her hair down.

Now, if you're still intrigued by the naked illusion dress, allow me to redirect your attention to Kylie Jenner, who wore her very own interpretation of the look at this year's 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

kylie jenner billboard music awards
Getty Images

Oh, and not only that but Ky, too, also rocked the naked (but not really naked) look with a 'free the nipple'-esque bikini back in June of this year. Fire, just fire.

As the great RuPaul once said: 10's, 10's, 10's across the board.

Follow Lia on Instagram.


