Jade Thirlwall just shared a video with zero makeup and brushed out hair

We love a good celebrity no makeup post.

Considering celebs have access to the best of the best in the world of beauty, it’s so refreshing when one of them shares a picture or video without a scrap of makeup on.

Just recently, we’ve had Kim Kardashian’s private jet no makeup selfie, Gigi Hadid showing her real skin texture during Golden Hour and Rihanna’s zero makeup post, which proves she’s ageing backwards.

Now, Jade Thirlwall is the latest celebrity to share some no makeup content and with us – and wow, she looks incredible.

Posting a video on her Instagram feed, the Little Mix singer's natural hair is brushed out and the camera slowly zooms into her face before she flashes a smile.

In the caption, she wrote: “Here’s me make up free ready to wow you all with some iconic make up lewks tomorrow teehee”.

Now, we won’t lie – we had to read the caption twice because her skin looks so damn good.

Just look at how radiant and healthy it is:

Keeping it real as usual, Jade also included a hilarious face mask picture and a black and white snap with her thumb up.

Now if Jade could just drop her skincare routine, that would be great…

