Jade Thirlwall and Jordan Stephens' birthday couple pics are full of PDA
Jade Thirlwall and Jordan Stephens are officially *adorable* together, and they're back being cute again with some major PDA.
While the couple hardly appear on each other's Instagram grids, they seem to have made an exception this week, posting a series of rare couple's selfies together. And there's a fair amount of PDA involved, too.
Celebrating Jordan's 30th birthday, Jade, 29, took to Insta to spread the love for the Rizzle Kicks star on his big day, in a super cute series of pics.
Posting on her Stories, Jade shared a photo of her and Jordan hugging, with the Little Mix singer sporting a huge grin while Jordan looks to be kissing her forehead. Jade captioned the pic, "birthday boy" with a white love heart emoji, and there are wholesome vibes all round. Take a look below:
Continuing on with the birthday appreciation, Jade went on to share a v candid selfie with Jordan, with the LM singer smiling at the camera in sunglasses while Jordan kisses her cheek. The 29-year-old added a sweet pair of sun and moon emojis to the pic, and we're obsessed with seeing these two loved up together.
Next, Jade added yet another couple's pic with Jordan, with the pair seen posing in the reflection of a window in what seems to be a holiday snap. V artsy vibes, but we wouldn't expect anything less from these two, tbh.
Jade and Jordan first met during lockdown, with reports of a relationship between the pair initially surfacing in May 2020. The couple went official a few months later when Jade referred to Jordan as her "boyfriend" in October of the same year.
Since then, we've seen a bunch of cute couple's selfies from the pair, and they're just as sweet ever.
Happy bday Jordan!
