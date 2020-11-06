Jade Thirlwall gets real about Jordan Stephens relationship: 'We're a good match'

From Cosmopolitan

Jade Thirlwall from Little Mix's lockdown 2.0 is probably going to look a little different to lockdown 1.0, after the singer opened up about how she met her now-boyfriend Jordan Stephens while isolating on her own in spring.

After confirming they were official in Cosmopolitan UK's December/January issue, the 27-year-old singer has now spoken out more about how she and the Rizzle Kicks singer got together, and why she thinks they're such a "good match".

"I ended up meeting someone in lockdown which is strange… I quite enjoyed doing it that way," she told Metro. "We had real dates and really got to know each other. I wouldn’t say I was looking for anyone at the time. I was happy to be in lockdown because I am independent. I think you can still strive in your singleness in lockdown."

Speaking about how the lockdown and current situation has helped their relationship blossom, Jade continued, "Anyone who has supported you through hard times is really important. It’s quite special seeing that.

"It’s the one positive to come out of this. Me and Jordan… we are a good match. We are so chilled out, we are horizontal!"

The pair were first linked in June, with an insider claiming at the time that the pair had been messaging during the early days of lockdown, and went for a socially distanced date when rules began to ease. They were later photographed arm in arm during the Black Lives Matter protests in July, before fans spotted them flirting on Instagram.

In conversation with Ru Paul with Cosmopolitan, Jade explained Jordan's love of drag drew her to him. "It’s really important for me that whoever I find relationship-wise loves drag culture," she explained,

"When I first started talking to my boyfriend [actor and musician Jordan Stephens], I discovered he did a movie where he played a drag queen and I was like, right, that’s it. He’s perfect. Sign me up! A straight man who’s willing to dress in drag and loves being queer and feminine."

The movie in question is called Tucked, a 2018 film which just landed on Netflix and is about a newbie queen who asks an ageing drag performer for guidance.

Now we'd like an Instagram selfie, please.

