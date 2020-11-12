Jade Thirlwall defends sexual lyrics on new Little Mix album: ‘Men do it, why can’t women?’

Little Mix in the video for latest single ‘Sweet Melody' (RCA)

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall has said that she finds women singing about sex “empowering”.

Speaking about the group’s new album Confetti, which was released last week, Thirlwall defended the album and its inclusion of more mature lyrics and themes.

“We're always going to write and record music from personal experience, and yeah we're grown women, and we have sex,” she told The Sun.

The 27-year-old said that she looked to other female artists for inspiration, saying that she found songs such as Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” to be “really empowering”.

"I’m so for women being in control of their sexual experiences and singing about it,” she said.

View photos Little Mix in the video for latest single ‘Sweet Melody' RCA RCA More

“It’s great. Men have been doing it for god knows how long, so why can’t women do it and be praised for it?”

Following the release of Confetti on Friday (6 November), Thirlwall and her Little Mix bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards presented the MTV European Music Awards on Sunday (8 November).

The band took home two awards, including for Best Pop Act, but were forced to appear without bandmate Jesy Nelson, who was taken ill.

Nelson also missed Saturday night’s (7 November) final of talent competition Little Mix: The Search due to illness.

Confetti has received positive reviews from critics – read The Independent’s here.

Additional reporting by Press Association

Read More

Little Mix’s album Confetti is a glamorous statement of independence