Jade Roper Tolbert Says It's 'Time to Heal' from Miscarriage Ahead of Procedure: 'With Me in My Heart'

Jade Roper Tolbert is sharing a heartbreaking update after revealing her "missed" miscarriage earlier this month

Jade Roper Tolbert is saying goodbye to baby Beau.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum, 36, shared a photo on Instagram from a hospital, where she lays with tears in her eyes.

In the caption of the shot, she wrote, "Well, here we are. I didn’t want or expect it to go this way, but it is. I so badly wanted to bury him under a beautiful tree in our yard, to see any glimpse of his tiny body, which is I why I held out so long trying to trust my body. But, it is time to heal and get to the other side of this loss."

Roper Tolbert continued, "I’ve been trying to protect my peace and respect my baby, so I’ve only been sharing bits and pieces here and there to hopefully maybe help someone else feel less alone going through this. I see you, I feel your pain, and I love you."

"And to Beau, I carried your body for almost 5 months, your soul for a little less, but I carry you with me in my heart every where and for always💗," she concluded.

Days prior, Roper Tolbert had an Instagram Q&A where she wrote, "So many kind questions of how I am and updates. Still haven't passed the baby, I'm starting to think my body is on cruise control straight to Beau's due date which was January."

She added, "I feel like I'm on an emotional rollercoaster ... centered and rooted at times, and other times like I'm free falling trying to grasp onto anything that feels sane."

Roper Tolbert was also asked about continuing to try for baby No. 4, to which she replied, "Very up in the air. A big part of me wants to, but I'm just not sure right now."

Roper Tolbert and her husband Tanner Tolbert met on the reality TV show Bachelor in Paradise, where they left the show engaged. They got married in 2016. They are also parents to sons Reed, 2, and Brooks, 3, and daughter Emerson, 5.

Earlier this month, Roper Tolbert announced her miscarriage in an emotional Instagram post, writing, "I’ve been struggling with what to write here as I’ve been navigating a miscarriage."

"It felt like all my dreams were coming true to welcome another baby into our lives, to love and to complete our family," she continued. "While our hearts are completely broken and we have been dealing with the deep and complex grief of the loss, we have been blessed to be touched by his soul for his short amount of time. I am forever changed."

Roper Tolbert then explained: "I’m currently experiencing what is called a missed miscarriage, so while his heart has stopped and he has stopped growing (for some time now), my body hasn’t released the pregnancy yet. I am hoping to do this naturally and am trusting in timing and in my body under the care of my provider."

"I’ve been carrying him with so much pride and cherish every moment still left with part of him, but it has also been equally as challenging and devastating," Roper Tolbert went on to write.

She concluded her message with a touching tribute: "So while I hold my belly here, our sweet baby’s body is resting in my womb as his soul soars. We love you with every piece of our hearts, baby Beau❤️."

