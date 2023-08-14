Jade Roper Tolbert Reveals She's Experiencing 'Missed Miscarriage': 'Love You with Every Piece of Our Hearts'

The mom of three revealed the devastating news that her baby had stopped growing on Instagram Sunday

Jade Roper Tolbert/Instagram

Jade Roper Tolbert is opening up about her recent miscarriage.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum, 36, revealed that she is currently experiencing a "missed miscarriage," which occurs when the baby stops growing, but the mother's body has not physically miscarried.



"I’ve been struggling with what to write here as I’ve been navigating a miscarriage," Roper Tolbert began her Instagram caption, alongside photos of her cradling her baby bump and a snapshot of her ultrasound.

"It felt like all my dreams were coming true to welcome another baby into our lives, to love and to complete our family," she continued. "While our hearts are completely broken and we have been dealing with the deep and complex grief of the loss, we have been blessed to be touched by his soul for his short amount of time. I am forever changed."

Roper Tolbert then explained: "I’m currently experiencing what is called a missed miscarriage, so while his heart has stopped and he has stopped growing (for some time now), my body hasn’t released the pregnancy yet. I am hoping to do this naturally and am trusting in timing and in my body under the care of my provider."

"I’ve been carrying him with so much pride and cherish every moment still left with part of him, but it has also been equally as challenging and devastating," Roper Tolbert went on to write.

She concluded her message with a touching tribute: "So while I hold my belly here, our sweet baby’s body is resting in my womb as his soul soars. We love you with every piece of our hearts, baby Beau. ❤️"

Several Bachelor Nation personalities reacted to the devastating news, including Colton Underwood, Arie Luyendyk Jr., Catherine Giudici Lowe and Raven Gates.

Bachelor alum Sarah Herron wrote: "Love to you all. I’m proud of you Jade. You are honoring your baby boy and your body with such integrity and compassion. He is so so loved and will never be forgotten. 💔 his legacy will leave a mark on your family forever."

Former Bachelorette Katie Thurston commented, "Sending extra love to you and your family. You allowing us into your life in this moment is impactful for so many and I hope you are surrounded with nothing but love and support during this time. ❤️."

Roper Tolbert and her husband Tanner Tolbert met on the reality TV show Bachelor in Paradise, where they left the show engaged. They got married in 2016 and share three kids together — daughter Emerson, 5, and sons Brooks, 3, and Reed, 2.

In 2021, Roper Tolbert opened up about her experience with postpartum depression after welcoming her second baby. Roper Tolbert said she battled a "dark depression" for six months after Brooks' sudden birth at home, which she previously recounted as traumatic.

"Some days I really struggle with what content to share on here. Someone messaged me yesterday saying that they were going to unfollow me because of all my complaining about motherhood since Reed was born, and that I need to be the person I was when it was just Emmy and Brooks," she wrote, sharing a pic of herself smiling next to baby Reed and Emmy.

"Fact is, I was fighting a dark depression for the first 6 month after Brooks was born and no one would have known it," she continued. "And fact is, I'm not that perceived person they spoke of anymore. Each birth also births a new mother, a new born version of ourselves we are getting to know as well."

"I'm fumbling through, learning as I go and leaning in as I get to know my baby and the new versions of my children and husband as they evolve and adapt and grow as well," the mom added. "I guess I share the imperfect moments in hopes of reaching across a social platform and sparking a human connection."



