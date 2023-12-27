Jade Roper Shares the 'Only Gift I Ask for' from Tanner Tolbert and Their 3 Kids on Christmas

The reality star shared the family's latest photo

Jade Roper Tolbert/Instagram Jade and Tanner Tolbert and family

Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert are making more memories with their family of five!

On Monday, the former Bachelor in Paradise stars shared scenes from their Christmas celebrations, which included sons Reed, 2, and Brooks, 3, and daughter Emerson, 5.

Part of the family's holiday traditions includes an annual Christmas photo, which Jade shared along with past year's shots on Instagram on Tuesday.

"Merry Christmas from the Tolberts! ❤️❤️ The only gift I ask for from the kids every year is to keep taking this annual photo as a family," she wrote.

"I love seeing how much they change from year to year! 😯😍."

On Thanksgiving, Jade took a minute to express her gratitude for her family on Instagram. Alongside several snapshots of the family of five from a shoot in a peaceful meadow, she reflected on the experience of being a mom and wrote that she has "plenty to be thankful for this year."

"Thankful for their abundant laughs, hugs, energy (yes, even that haha), and love," she continued. "I can’t believe I get to be their safe place. Even when the days are hard, my gratitude is what brings me back down to what really matters. Them."

The photos captured Emerson walking through wildflowers in a floral-print dress, all three kids being held by their dad, and even Jade and her husband enjoying a dance together in the picturesque landscape.

Jade and Tanner recently went through a heartbreak, revealing a miscarriage in an emotional Instagram post, writing, "I’ve been struggling with what to write here as I’ve been navigating a miscarriage."

"It felt like all my dreams were coming true to welcome another baby into our lives, to love and to complete our family," Jade continued. "While our hearts are completely broken and we have been dealing with the deep and complex grief of the loss, we have been blessed to be touched by his soul for his short amount of time. I am forever changed."

The bereaved mom shared a photo of herself ahead of having her final procedure in that journey, laying in a hospital bed with tears in her eyes.

In the caption of the shot, she wrote, "Well, here we are. I didn’t want or expect it to go this way, but it is. I so badly wanted to bury him under a beautiful tree in our yard, to see any glimpse of his tiny body, which is I why I held out so long trying to trust my body. But, it is time to heal and get to the other side of this loss."

Jade continued, "I’ve been trying to protect my peace and respect my baby, so I’ve only been sharing bits and pieces here and there to hopefully maybe help someone else feel less alone going through this. I see you, I feel your pain, and I love you."

"And to Beau, I carried your body for almost 5 months, your soul for a little less, but I carry you with me in my heart every where and for always💗," she concluded.

