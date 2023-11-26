Jade Goody: Son Bobby Brazier dedicates Strictly Come Dancing routine to mum

Bobby Brazier has paid tribute to his mother Jade Goody by dedicating his Strictly Come Dancing routine to her.

The EastEnders actor received a standing ovation on Saturday's show for his dance to This Woman's Work by Maxwell with partner Dianne Buswell.

The 20-year-old said his mother's death in 2009 "changed my life completely" in a clip before he performed.

Reality star Jade Goody died at the age of 27 after being diagnosed with cervical cancer.

"I'd love to spend the day with her, just to see where I get my smile from," he said in the clip, as he talked about losing his mother when he was just four years old.

He added his earliest childhood memory was thinking "she is a superhero".

His father TV presenter Jeff Brazier also appeared in the clip and talked about how "loss makes you grow closer" as a family.

The presenter then choked up as he added he was "the lucky one, I'm the one who gets to bring the boys up, I'm the one who gets to watch them on Strictly, it brings to my joy to my life."

Just before his performance, Brazier said: "This dance isn't just for my family, this dance is a tribute to my mum."

Jade Goody's death in 2009 led to a 12% spike in women getting NHS smear tests at the time

When the couple's dance was over, Brazier looked emotional as Buswell quickly embraced him, while his father had tears in his eyes as he clapped in the audience.

Judges Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse gave him standing ovations, with Ballas saying the dance had the "most beautiful true movements through the body as you danced it through your heart".

"The message that you both put on the floor was absolutely beautiful," Mabuse added.

While he was waiting for his score, Brazier said the dance to This Woman's Work, which was originally written and performed by Kate Bush, was "something I'll never forget".

Earlier in the week, the actor appeared on ITV's Loose Women, where he said he wanted to perform to the song because the lyrics were "profound and very impactful for me".

"When I was a little bit younger and I was angry and resentful and I feared the world and just couldn't cry or express myself, it was hearing those lyrics that would just made me cry because it felt so true," he said.