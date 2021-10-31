Jada Pinkett Smith Wishes 'Resilient' and 'Beautiful' Daughter Willow a Happy 21st Birthday

Willow Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith attend the Chanel show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2016/2017 on March 8, 2016 in Paris, France.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty

Jada Pinkett Smith is sending some birthday love to Willow Smith.

On Sunday, the Red Table Talk co-host, 50, shared a video on Instagram to commemorate her daughter's 21st birthday. Along with clips and photos of Willow throughout the years, the proud mom penned a sentimental message alongside the post, writing, "My baby ain't no baby no mo'! You are 21 Ms @willowsmith!"

Then noting how husband Will Smith "insisted he have a baby girl" and that she was "sooooo glad he did," Jada continued the caption of her post by calling Willow "one of the most resilient, courageous, brilliant, insightful, talented, beautiful humans I know."

"I don't have the words to express the deep love I have for you or how happy I am to watch you spread your wings. BUT... I hope you can FEEL how much I love you and how much of a Divinely astounding blessing you are to me," the actress added, concluding, "Happy freak'n 21st Willoween Bean!!!!!!!😘❤️."

The past year has been a big one for Willow, who released her fourth solo studio album and also received her first Emmy win for Red Table Talk.

When the 2021 Daytime Emmys aired in June, their Facebook Watch series was presented with an Emmy award in the outstanding informative talk show category. Red Table Talk won against fellow nominees The 3rd Hour of Today, GMA3: What You Need to Know, Red Table Talk: The Estefans and Tamron Hall.

A month later, Willow released her Lately I Feel Everything LP, which peaked at No. 46 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The album features collaborations with Travis Barker, Avril Lavigne, Ayla Tesler-Mabe, Tierra Whack and Cherry Glazerr, and is composed of singles including "Transparent Soul" and "Lipstick."