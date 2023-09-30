Jada Pinkett Smith Speaks Out On Arrest In Murder Of Her Friend, Tupac Shakur
Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed her thoughts on the long-awaited arrest of a suspect in the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur.
Pinkett Smith and Shakur met at the Baltimore School for the Arts in Maryland in the late 1980s and became close friends.
“Now I hope we can get some answers and have some closure. R.I.P. Pac,” Pinkett Smith wrote on her Instagram story, accompanied by a white dove emoji.
Shakur died on September 7, 1996, in Las Vegas in a drive-by shooting at the age of 25.
Duane “Keffe D” Davis was indicted Friday on the charge of open murder with the use of a deadly weapon along with a gang enhancement.
Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo said a grand jury had been seated in the case for “several months.” The district attorney described Davis as the “on-ground, on-site commander” who “ordered the death” of Shakur.
Earlier this month, Pinkett Smith shared a video of her and Shakur lip-syncing and dancing to “Parents Just Don’t Understand” by Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff.
“I never would have imagined that this video would become a tangible memory, of the last time Pac and I, were simply kids together,” she wrote in the caption.
