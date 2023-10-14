Jada Pinkett Smith on What She's Learned from Her Kids: 'They Are My Little Gurus' (Exclusive)

"They are just such beautiful beings," the actress tells PEOPLE exclusively of her three children — Jaden, Willow and Trey

Randy Shropshire/Getty Trey, Jaden, Jada and Willow Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith is always learning something from her three children.

The actress, 52, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, while discussing her new book Worthy, out Oct. 17, how her two kids with Will Smith, son Jaden Smith, 25, and daughter Willow Smith, 22, — plus "bonus son" Trey Smith, 30, whom Will, 55, shares with ex-wife Sheree Zampino — are "my little gurus."

"I think what they've taught me collectively is that deep sense of self-acceptance," Jada says. "Like my kids, they love every part of me. They love every part of the journey. They are just such beautiful beings in that way, just the level of love, unconditional love, that they have for me and their dad."



Noting that "it's one thing to want to be the person that gives that unconditional love," the proud mom continues, "To be the recipient of that unconditional love just creates a whole other understanding and whole other learning that comes with that."

Jada continues: "And so I've really been able to feel what that feels like, to have that level of deep, unconditional love from those three beauties."



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Lionel Hahn/Getty The Smith Family

Related: Jada Pinkett Smith Breaks Silence on Marriage, Oscar Slap and Her Path to 'Self-Acceptance' (Exclusive)

According to Jada, who welcomed Jaden in 1998 and Willow in 2000, she has "never related to my kids as just being little people that should be seen and not heard."

"From the moment they were born, the moment that they were in my womb, I could feel a level of intelligence," she details. "This emotional intelligence, intuitive intelligence, and I've always treated them as their own beings."

Story continues

Denise Truscello/WireImage The Smith Family

Jada adds that she has always had a "we are in this together" approach to family, noting, "We're in this life together, this partnership, and that they had as much to teach me as I had to teach them."

"So I've always been open to them in that way, of the willingness to receive the knowledge that they had just with them, innately," the Set It Off star continues.



Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic The Smith Family

Related: Jada Pinkett Smith Recalls 'Overwhelming Hopelessness' Behind 'So-Called Perfect Life' in First Book Excerpt (Exclusive)

Looking ahead, Jada says that she would love to become a grandparent one day.

"Grandmotherhood sounds really good," she tells PEOPLE, explaining, however, of her potential future grandchildren: "They're not going to be allowed to call me grandmother."

"I don't know what they'll call me. I'll have to figure that out. Gammy's taken," she continues, referring to how her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, currently has the nickname.

"So I'll have to figure out what they'll call me, but hopefully we won't have to worry about that for a while," Jada adds.

For more from Jada Pinkett Smith, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands now.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.