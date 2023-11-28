Jada Pinkett Smith says she and Will Smith are 'staying together forever' after 2016 separation

The 'Girls Trip' star told Drew Barrymore that she’s sticking with her husband.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith are in it for the long haul.

In a preview clip from an with Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show set to air Tuesday, the actress, who is promoting her memoir Worthy, confirms that she and the Men in Black star will continue in their marriage.

“I feel like maybe your and his shadow separated in a way in this book, whether they stay together forever or not,” Barrymore says. “It sounds like you’re staying together forever.”

“We’re staying together forever,” Pinkett Smith responds. “I tried. We tried,” alluding to the couple’s several years long separation that ultimately didn’t take.

Pinkett Smith had previously stated that she and Smith separated in 2016. "I think we were both stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be,” she said on The Today Show. Later, at a publicity event for Worthy, she said, “The truth of the matter is I'm not leaving Will's side and he's not going to leave mine. We've been on a powerful quest. And I'm happier than I've ever been."

Pinkett Smith had also said that her husband’s altercation with Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards marked a turning point in their relationship. “Being there with him that night, what I did know, was that I might not have walked in there as his wife, but I left that night as his wife,” she said in an interview with CBS Mornings. “And as I sit here today, I am going to be by his side, always.”

Elsewhere in the Barrymore interview, Pinkett Smith also discusses her time making Girls Trip. “We had a good time on that movie,” she says. “I would say we did a lot of improving on that movie and it would always be jumped off by Tiffany [Haddish]. Tiffany was always coming up with something wild to do in the scene and we would play off of her.”

Barrymore also asks about a potential sequel to the 2017 comedy. “I mean, look, they keep talking about it so we’ll see,” Pinkett Smith responds. “It would be lovely to do.”

Jada Pinkett Smith's appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show airs on Tuesday, Nov. 28. Watch the full preview clip above.



