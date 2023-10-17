Jada Pinkett Smith Says Separating From Will Smith in 2016 Benefited Their Relationship “A Lot”

He will forever be the "King of [her] heart."

Jada Pinkett Smith is many things: an actress, a singer-songwriter, a producer —and now, the author of her new memoir, Worthy. In a new interview with InStyle, Jada is opening up about her marriage to Will Smith, which she chronicles in detail throughout her book (out today), while revealing the truth about where their relationship stands today.

“I'll definitely say it's benefited a lot,” she said about recounting their relationship in Worthy. “It's been so interesting because you think you know somebody and, that's the thing, you never stop learning about your partner.”

She continued, “I think for Will, it gave him such intimate insight into everything in a way that I don't know if he would've had without a book. Because you don't go, ‘Hey, sit and tell me, go into detail about generational trauma between your great-grandmother, your grandmother, your mother, and you.’”

Best known for being a Hollywood power couple and a representation of black love, the husband-and-wife duo is now living “separate lives" after secretly separating seven years ago. Today, Jada explains that their relationship has evolved into friends and business partners.

In her final chapter of Worthy, Jada revealed that Will will forever be the “King of [her] heart,” and because of her promise to him, there are no plans of legally divorcing.

"What do you tell two young people in love? It's so hard. We were big romantics in our own way. I think that all young people are big romantics because we don't know a lot about love yet," Pinkett Smith said of the advice she'd give to those in the beginning stages of a relationship. "Most of us come from environments where parents aren't really showing the best examples of what love is all about. What I would tell those two is just understand there's a lot to learn here."

