Jada Pinkett Smith Says Red Table Talk Will Showcase Her Family's "Discoveries" After Will Smith's Oscars Slap

Jada Pinkett Smith is giving the internet another quirky word in the wake of what happened after last month's Oscars and 2020's "entanglement" with August Alsina. In the first episode of the new season of Red Table Talk, Pinkett Smith explained that the show won't be directly addressing what happened at the Academy Awards, she and her family will be sharing the "discoveries" that have come in the wake of what transpired between Will Smith and Chris Rock.

"Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing. Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls," a statement from Red Table Talk reads. "Until then ... the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring, and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guest. Thanks for joining us, Jada."

After he slapped Rock, Smith apologized via a statement, saying that he had "reacted emotionally" because the "joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear." Since that night, Will resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. After that, the Academy banned him from attending its events for the next 10 years.

"This action we are taking today in response to Will Smith's behavior is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy. We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted," read a statement from Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson, which was published by People.

Will's statement called his behavior "shocking, painful and inexcusable."

"The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy," he said. "I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film."