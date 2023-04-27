Jada Pinkett Smith Says 'Red Table Talk' Is Looking for 'New Home' After Facebook Watch Cancellation

PEOPLE confirmed that Meta is ending its Facebook Watch original programming, including the popular series Red Table Talk

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith is reacting to news of Red Table Talk's network Facebook Watch shutting down.

PEOPLE confirmed Thursday that Meta is ending its Facebook Watch original programming, stopping with new seasons of its shows, including the hit talk show hosted by Jada, her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and her daughter Willow Smith.

On Instagram Thursday, Jada, 51, wrote that they are trying to find a "new home" for the series.

"We are so grateful to have had such a beautiful partnership with Facebook Watch and we are sorry to see the entire team disband. We wish everyone well in their new journeys to come," she wrote. "We at Red Table are in talks of finding a new home and we'll see you soon."

Produced by Westbrook Studios, Red Table Talk won a Daytime Emmy for outstanding informative talk show in 2021. It premiered in 2018, and it later spawned the spinoff Red Table Talk: The Estefans.

Red Table Talk/Facebook Watch

Jada told Rolling Stone in 2021 that "broadening the empire" was her goal with expanding the Red Table Talk brand. She added of the show, "To be able to sit [as] three Black women and see the variety of perspectives is really interesting, because I know a lot of people just like to put Black women in one big old pot. That myth has to be dissolved."

Facebook Watch also released shows like Piece of Mind with Taraji with Taraji P. Henson, The Biebers on Watch, Elizabeth Olsen's drama series Sorry For Your Loss and Limetown with Jessica Biel.

Jada will publish a memoir this fall. In the book, Smith "chronicles lessons learned in the course of a difficult but riveting journey — a rollercoaster ride from the depths of suicidal depression to the heights of personal rediscovery and the celebration of authentic feminine power," according to a press release.

"With no holds barred, Jada reveals her unconventional upbringing in Baltimore — from the child of two addicts to a promising theatre student and a violent interlude as a petty drug-dealer — followed by a parallel rise to stardom alongside her close friend 2Pac, then falling in love with and marrying Will Smith, and a joyous embrace of motherhood."

The press release adds that the Girls Trip actress explores how she was "in crisis at age 40" and "recounts the excruciating choices she was forced to make to redefine her life in every way."

"At the heart of this powerful book," the description reveals, "are two unexpected love stories, one being Jada's complicated marriage to Will Smith, the other being the one with herself."

