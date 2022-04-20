Jada Pinkett Smith promises details of her family’s ‘deep healing’ will be shared

Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent
·1 min read

Jada Pinkett Smith has said her family have been focused on “deep healing” since her husband’s altercation at the Oscars last month, in the first episode of her show Red Table Talk since the incident.

The actress promised that “discoveries” made by the Smith family will be shared “when the time calls”, in a message posted at the top of the show.

It comes following the now infamous incident in which her husband, actor Will Smith, took to the stage at the 94th Academy Awards and slapped Chris Rock, after the comedian made a joke about Pinkett Smith’s short haircut.

A message that appeared ahead of the episode read: “Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focused on deep healing.

“Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared when the time calls.

“Until then…the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guest.

“Thanks for joining us, Jada.”

Red Table Talk sees Pinkett Smith, her daughter, Willow Smith, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, discuss a wide variety of topics.

Wednesday’s episode featured singer Janelle Monae as the guest who shared her experiences of coming out, overcoming her fears of abandonment and how she healed from the traumatising effects of her father’s drug addiction.

The hosts were also joined Monae’s mother.

The incident at the Oscars resulted in widespread criticism of Will Smith who, moments after assaulting Rock, won the award for best actor.

He subsequently resigned from the Academy and was later banned from attending all Academy events for the next 10 years.

