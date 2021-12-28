Jada Pinkett Smith Opened Up About Accepting Her Alopecia

After years of treating her hair loss with steroids, Jada Pinkett Smith says that she's finally come to accept it. In a frank video posted to Instagram, she showed her followers an up-close look at her scalp and the bare patches that come with her alopecia. And in true Pinkett Smith fashion — anyone who's watched a Red Table Talk sit-down can attest to her no-nonsense attitude to just about everything — she told everyone that now that it's gotten past the point of hiding, she accepting it for what it is.

"Now at this point, I can only laugh," Pinkett Smith said as she showed close-ups of her bare spots. "Y'all know I've been struggling with alopecia and just all of a sudden one day, look at this line right here. Look at that."

"So it just showed up like that and this is going to be a little bit more difficult for me to hide," she continued. "So I thought I'd just share it so y'all are not asking any questions. But you know mama's going to put some rhinestones in there. I'm going to make me a little crown. That's what mama's going to do."

She also wrote that part of why she opened up was to address any questions about her health before rumors started to swirl.

"Mama's gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something 😜," she captioned the video. "Me and this alopecia are going to be friends ... period! 😆"

Last July, Pinkett Smith shaved her head, saying that her daughter Willow inspired the big change.

"Willow made me do it because it was time to let go," she captioned the debut. During an episode of RTT, Pinkett Smith said that she was shocked when the alopecia presented itself, saying that it happened in the shower and that it was terrifying.

"It was terrifying when it first started," she said. "I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, 'Oh my god, am I going bald?'"

At the time, she said that she would seek help with the alopecia, but now, years later, it looks like she's happy with how everything turned out — and happy to share her experience.